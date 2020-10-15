Flow Cytometry Market to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate in the Coming Years

Pune, India , 2020-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The major factors driving the growth of the flow cytometry market are the technological advancements in flow cytometers, increasing adoption of flow cytometry techniques in research activities & clinical trials, the growing focus on immunology and immuno-oncology research, increasing incorporation of AI platforms in flow cytometry workflows & advancements in flow cytometry software, high incidence and prevalence of HIV-AIDS & cancer, and availability of novel application-specific flow cytometry products.

What the Market Looks Like?

The global flow cytometry market size is projected to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2025 from USD 4.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.3%.

On the basis of technology, the global Flow Cytometry Reagents and Consumables Market is segmented into cell-based and bead-based flow cytometry. The bead-based flow cytometry segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This technology offers various procedural advantages over other cell-based assays, such as the capacity to detect multiple analytes (also known as multiplexing), high reproducibility, stability, and speed.

Download PDF Brochure:- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=65374584

What Drives the Market?

The growth of the global market for Flow Cytometry is primarily influenced by the following factors:

Technological Advancements

Increasing Incorporation of Ai Platforms in Flow Cytometry Workflows and Advancements in Flow Cytometry Software

Growing Adoption of Flow Cytometry Techniques in Research and Academia

Growing Public-Private Initiatives in the Field of Immunology and Immuno-Oncology Research

Rising Global Incidence and Prevalence of Hiv/Aids and Cancer

Increased Availability of Application-Specific Products

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019. The favorable business environment, continuously growing number of research activities, the rising number of drug discovery initiatives by US-based pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and the strong presence of key players are factors propelling the growth of the North American flow cytometry industry.

Know more about Flow Cytometry Market: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=65374584

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com