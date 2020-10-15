Now Available – Worldwide Device as a Service Market Report 2018-2028

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, highlights the important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Device as a Service market over the forecast period (2018-2028). The current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Device as a Service market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak has led to both advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Device as a Service market. With the help of our recently published report, market players can adopt innovative strategies to overcome the challenges that lie ahead of the COVID-19 lockdown period. Through our research study, companies can gain factual information about COVID-19 and how it’s impacting the sales of products in the global market landscape.

According to the report, the Device as a Service market is slated to register a CAGR growth of xx% through the considered assessment period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Device as a Service, rise in the number of research and development projects, favorable regulatory policies and more. The analysts at Fact.MR deploy present-day research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.

In this Device as a Service market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2014

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2028

After reading the Device as a Service market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global Device as a Service market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Device as a Service market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Device as a Service market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Device as a Service market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Device as a Service market player.

The Device as a Service market report covers the following regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

Middle East & Africa

Device as a Service Market: Segmentation

The device as a service market can be segmented on the basis of component, organization size, device type, deployment, vertical and region.

On the basis of component, the device as a service market is segmented into:

Software

Services Managed Services Professional Services



On the basis of organization size, the device as a service market is segmented into:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

On the basis of device type, the device as a service market is segmented into:

Desktop

Laptop

Tablets

Smartphones

Others

On the basis of deployment, the device as a service market is segmented into:

On-Premise

Cloud

Prominent Device as a Service market players covered in the report contain:

Swisscom, CompuCom Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Oracle Corporation, Capgemini SE, Amazon, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., VMware, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Plantronics, Polycom, Accenture PLC, Connection, Dell, Inc., Computers Now, Lenovo Group Ltd., NComputing, and SYNNEX Corporation, among Others.

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the Device as a Service market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Device as a Service market vendor in an in-depth manner.

The Device as a Service market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Device as a Service market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Device as a Service market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global Device as a Service market?

What opportunities are available for the Device as a Service market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Device as a Service market?

