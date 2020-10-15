Real-Time Location Systems Market Opportunities and Challenges

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Real-Time Location Systems Market (RTLS) with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology, Vertical (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Govt., Sports), Application/Use case, Geography- Global Forecast to 2025″ , The RTLS market is expected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2020 to USD 10.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2020 to 2025. The RTLS market has been witnessing significant growth over the past years, mainly owing to the high adoption of RTLS solutions in the healthcare, manufacturing & automotive, retail, and transportation & logistics verticals, and growing adoption in emerging use cases. However, the COVID-19 outbreak is likely to result in a decline in the growth rate of the RTLS market, especially in 2020 and 2021. This is because organizations in most of the major demand-generating verticals are currently or were non-operational in various countries, thereby negatively impacting the demand for RTLS solutions. Additionally, COVID-19 has also disrupted the supply chain of the RTLS market, which is hindering the manufacturing, distribution, and installation of RTLS solutions.

Wi-Fi segment to hold the largest share of the RTLS market, by technology, in 2020

Wi-Fi segment will lead the RTLS market, by technology, in terms of size, in 2020. A number of RTLS vendors have been using the existing Wi-Fi infrastructure to lay out RTLS solutions for the purpose of data sharing. This has resulted in the greater use of Wi-Fi technology for RTLS applications, especially in newer verticals and emerging markets.

The market for supply chain management & operational automation/visibility segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The supply chain management & operational automation/visibility application segment is expected to witness highest growth in the RTLS market during the forecast period. In this segment, RTLS solutions are gaining popularity for locating inventory in warehouses as well as throughout supply chains. RTLS technologies allow better visualization of supply chain dynamics in real time. As companies move toward Industry 4.0, there arises the demand for greater visibility to facilitate faster decision-making. Real-time data of supply chain operations allows quicker response times for any alterations in normal operations.

North America to hold the largest share of RTLS market by 2020

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the RTLS market by 2020. The US leads the market in North America owing to its well-established economy that encourages government and private investments in new technologies. Europe is expected to account for the second-largest share of the RTLS market during the forecast period. The UK and Germany are significant demand-generating countries for RTLS solutions in this region.

A few key players operating in the RTLS market are Stanley Black & Decker (US), Zebra Technologies (US), Aruba Networks (US), Impinj (US), Savi Technology (US), TeleTracking Technologies (US), AiRISTA (US), Ubisense Group (UK), Decawave (Ireland), and Litum Technologies (Turkey).

