Disposable Medical Sensors Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2025

The Disposable Medical Sensors Market size was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2016 and it is anticipated to report USD 12.3 billion in 2025, with a growth rate of 10.2% CAGR. The primary reason for the sector to witness significant growth is due to the rising end-user demand from medical and pharmaceutical industries. Rising prevalence of infectious diseases, growing government initiatives towards innovating medical sensor products, and increasing awareness among people regarding benefits are the key drivers expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Few other factors such as growing adoption in the companies as a faster medical analysis technique, rising awareness regarding product low cost, and increasing need to restrict escalating healthcare related costs are anticipated to fuel the disposable medical sensors industry demand over the next seven years. However, rising need of clinical data requirement for the product development, and growing insufficient reimbursement policies for sensor devices are few factors projected to challenge the market and thus hindering its growth over the forecast period.

On a contrary, rising need for sensors in domestic as well as in clinics applications for the treatment and diagnostic purposes are projected to drive the market growth over the next seven years. Increasing R&D endeavours with technological advancements has enabled the disposable medical sensor industry to witness advanced products including MEM sensor technology for detecting C – reactive protein, fibre optic technology, and cancer tracking sensors, which are anticipated to propel the market demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of long term and chronic diseases coupled with rising demand for patient diagnosis and monitoring has enabled the market to expect significant growth by 2020. The increasing adoption of strip and wearable medical sensors that help in continuous patient diagnosis is expected to open new opportunities in the industry, thus boosting the growth by 2020.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Biosensors

Pressure sensors

Accelerometer sensors

Temperature sensors

Image sensors

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Strip sensors

Wearable sensors

Implantable sensors

Invasive sensors

Ingestible sensors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Patient monitoring

Key players of the market include Honeywell International Inc., Covidien Plc, Analog Devices, Inc., Given Imaging, Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Measurement Specialties GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, STMicroelectronics, and Sensirion AG. The aforementioned companies account for more than 40% of the market share. Companies through mergers & acquisitions and strategic expansions have been trying to cater large volume of customers with medical sensor devices that are cost effective, easily portable and disposable.

North America and Europe are anticipated to witness major market share of more than 50% over the forecast period owing to the growing need to curtail escalating healthcare costs, rising number of incidence of HAIs and increasing use of portable medical devices for the homecare medical applications. Particularly, the UK, Germany, Italy, France and the US are projected to account for growth in the region primarily due to rising R&D endeavours to develop low cost, high quality, and easily operated medical devices.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for fastest growth by 2022 majorly due to the growing awareness regarding benefits of disposable medical sensors and increasing technological advancements. India, China, and Japan are anticipated to report the highest share in the region primarily due to the rising disposable income and changing lifestyle.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to see significant growth by 2022 mainly owing to increasing urbanisation, globalisation, and industrialisation. The sector has huge potential in this region primarily owing to rising per capita income and foreign investments.

