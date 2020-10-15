Helicobacter Pylori (H-Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market Significant Profits Estimated to be Generated by 2026

Dublin , Ireland, 2020-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The global helicobacter pylori (H-Pylori) non-invasive testing market is anticipated to grow at fairly moderate 3.9% CAGR between 2020 and 2036. As per Fact.MR, the coronavirus outbreak has had a marginal effect on the operations of the market as governments and healthcare facilities are increasingly diverting critical resources towards handling the covid-19 pandemic. Non-urgent cases are largely postponed, and will hinder market growth in the short term.

“Faster times for test results, reduced discomfort, and better patient compliance are key factors that are propelling the demand for non-invasive helicobacter pylori cases. In addition, cost advantages will also aid adoption, allowing steady growth for the foreseeable future,” says the FACT.MR analyst.

Helicobacter Pylori (H-Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market- Key Takeaways

In terms of technology, immunoassays comparatively popular to POC and molecular diagnostics.

Hospitals are the primary end users of H-pylori non-invasive tests, aided by easy access to healthcare professionals and more GI tract ailment cases.

Asia Pacific is displaying rapid growth, owing to higher numbers of infectious disease, arising from poor hygiene and healthcare infrastructure.

Helicobacter Pylori (H-Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market- Driving Factors

Widespread presence of H- pylori amid the global human population and causation of cancer cases are key driving factors.

Cost benefits of non-invasive tests over invasive endoscopic alternatives boost market growth.

Helicobacter Pylori (H-Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market- Major Restraints

Lack of awareness amid patients about helicobacter pylori is a major restraining factor.

Shortage of adequately skilled healthcare professionals holds back market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Helicobacter Pylori (H-Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market

The covid-19 pandemic has largely attracted most healthcare resources towards itself, owing to the unprecedented spread of cases. Consequently, non-urgent treatments, including that of numerous H-Pylori patients have been postponed, hurting demand for non-invasive testing. On the other hand, evidence of the coronavirus impacting the GI tract will provide key opportunities to market players to capitalize on during the pandemic.

Competitive Landscape

Helicobacter pylori (H-Pylori) non-invasive testing market players are largely focusing their efforts towards strategic acquisitions and industry collaborations. For instance, Meridian Bioscience Inc., has announced the acquisition of Exalenz Bioscience Ltd to add its H-Pylori breath test to the portfolio. Similarly, DiaSorin S.p.A. has collaborated with Meridian Bioscience to develop a stool test for H-Pylori antigens.

Biomerica Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., and DiaSorin S.p.A., are leading helicobacter pylori (H-Pylori) non-invasive testing manufacturers in the global market.

About the Report

This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the helicobacter pylori (H-Pylori) non-invasive testing market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the top industry trends impacting the helicobacter pylori (H-Pylori) non-invasive testing market is covered in this FACT.MR study. The report offers insights on the helicobacter pylori (H-Pylori) non-invasive testing market on the basis of non-invasive test type (serology test, stool antigen test, and urea breath test), test type (laboratory based tests and point of care tests), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic labs, and clinics), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

