Constipation Laxative Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2020 to 2030

The global constipation laxative market is expected to hit a US$ 10.8 billion valuation between 2020 and 2030. The coronavirus outbreak is not likely to have a significant impact on the operations of the constipation laxative industry. Changes in consumer lifestyle and diet during quarantines and lockdowns could potentially have a positive impact on sales in the short term. Regulatory approvals, and concerns associated to multiple sclerosis are major influencers in the industry.

“Sustained investments towards research and development for drug development coupled with, modernization of healthcare infrastructure particularly in developing economies will remain major influencers boosting prospects of the the global constipation laxatives market during the forecast period,” says the FACT.MR study.

Constipation Laxative Market- Key Takeaways

Laxatives for opioid induced constipation applications are contributing to significant revenue, owing to high incidences of overuse of OTC drugs.

Branded, oral options for constipation laxatives remain highly popular, aided by low costs and easy product availability.

North America is a major market for constipation laxatives, supported by healthcare infrastructure, and access to specialty laxative drug options.

Constipation Laxative Market- Driving Factors

Growing incidences of chronic constipation coupled with sedentary lifestyles support demand for constipation laxatives.

Overuse of Over-The-Counter laxative products is a major driver for global sales prospects.

Constipation Laxative Market- Key Restraints

Growing concerns of side effects from consumption of laxatives including behavioral changes and multiple sclerosis hurt sales.

Shortage of medical consultations in constipation cases, particularly in rural regions restricts market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Constipation Laxative Market

The coronavirus outbreak will have minimal impact on the constipation laxatives market. While production and distribution continue apace during the crisis period, changes in lifestyles, diet, and stress among consumers arising during lockdowns and quarantines during the pandemic have resulted in growing incidences of constipation. This can largely be attributed to low physical activity and changes in food and meal times. OTC laxative consumption is expected to witness short term increase during this time.

Competitive Landscape

Purdue Pharma LP, GlaxoSmithKline, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Takeda, and Sanofi are some of the leading constipation laxative market players.

Leading participants in the constipation laxative market are largely invested in product launch efforts including regulatory approvals to widen their portfolios with novel drug formulations.

For example, Salix Pharmaceuticals has announced the FDA approval of methylnaltrexone, aimed towards treating opioid constipation. Takeda has also announced the approval of its prucalopride laxative by the FDA for chronic idiopathic constipation treatment. Further, Braintree Laboratories have received FDA approval for Lactitol for chronic idiopathic constipation.

About the Report

This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the constipation laxative market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the latest industry trends impacting the constipation laxative market is covered in this FACT.MR study. The report offers insights on the constipation laxative market on the basis of mode of mechanism (lubricant, bulk forming, emollient, stimulant, saline laxative, hyperosmotic, and others), route of administration (oral and rectal) and distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, drug stores, and online pharmacies), across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

