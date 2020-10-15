Cold Plasma Technology Market: Europe will continue to dominate the Cold Plasma Market

In the current regulatory climate-where the focus on sustainable techniques has risen—it is expected that the benefits of cold plasma will ensure its greater adoption in the years to come. Innovations in textile production and growing food safety concerns are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The global cold plasma market size is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.0%.

Covid-19 Impact on the Cold Plasma Market

The cold plasma market is expected to be significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020-2021. However, there could be possible disruptions in the industries such as textile, electronics & semiconductors, polymer & plastic, food & agriculture, and medical during the period of lockdown and movement restrictions imposed globally to control the virus spread and flatten the curve. Social distancing protocols and quarantine measures have reduced the demand for textiles, apparels, semiconductors & electronic appliances, large scale farming practices, and the non essential services has been put off till the post lockdown period .

Benefits of cold plasma technology

Cold plasma technology has diverse applications in several industries. This processing method possessesmany advantages, such as low water and energy consumption, minimal fiber damage, reduced flammability, low chemical consumption, improved wettability, low cost, and a worker-friendly nature. Also, cold plasma technologies do not require onsite storage of supply chemicals or large volumes of processing water, either for implementation or in post-treatment rinsing. Their benefits, as compared to the currently used alternatives in application industries, have served to drive the adoption of cold plasma techniques.

Opportunity Application of cold plasma in infection prevention and prolonging the life of PPE

Cold plasma can be used in the prevention of infectious diseases and nosocomial infections as it kills highly stable multi-resistant microbes. In the COVID-19 pandemic, protective clothing and sterile textiles are in short supply. Treatment with cold plasma or ozone-generating plasma can prolong the use of clothing. It can also help in the hydrophilization process in the textile industry for gloves, PPE kits, and masks to reduce microorganisms. Plasmatreat, one of the leading players in the cold plasma market, has developed a prototype cleaning station that provides solutions for disinfecting protective clothing.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=187065928

The wound healing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Within the medical industry, the cold plasma market is segmented into wound healing, dentistry, oncology, blood coagulation, and other applications. The wound healing segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the advantages of cold plasma treatment, along with the minimal side-effects, thus making it more viable over conventional methods.

Low-pressure cold plasma to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on the regime, the cold plasma market is classified broadly into atmospheric cold plasma and low-pressure plasma. The low-pressure cold plasma is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2019 and is also projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The large share and high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to the bactericidal activity and minimal surface ablation.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=187065928

The APAC cold plasma market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The cold plasma market in the APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region witnessed the highest growth, which is driven by the continuous shift of electronic manufacturing to Asian countries, increasing demand for decontaminated frozen food, growing manufacturing facilities of textiles, and the rising production of polymers.

Key players in the cold plasma market

The prominent players in the global cold plasma market are Apyx Medical Corporation (US), Nordson Corporation (US), Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd (Japan), P2i (UK), Relyon Plasma GmbH (Germany), Henniker Plasma (UK), Enercon Industries (US), AcXys Plasma Technologies (France), Plasmatreat (Germany), Tantec A/S (Denmark), Europlasma (Belgium), Thierry Corporation (Germany), Surfx Technologies, LLC (US), SOFTAL Corona & Plasma (Germany), Coating Plasma Innovation (France), Ferrarini & Benelli (Italy), Neoplas GmbH (Germany), terraplasma GmbH (Germany), Molecular Plasma Group (Germany), CINOGY GmbH (Germany), Advanced Plasma Solutions (US), UNIQAIR Technologies (US), PlasmaLeap Technologies (Australia), US Medical Innovations (US), and COMET Plasma Control Technologies (US).

Inquiry before buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=187065928