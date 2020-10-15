Portable Humidifiers Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2020 to 2030

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The global portable humidifiers market is expected to display a moderate 4% CAGR between 2020 and 2030. The coronavirus pandemic will have a marginal impact on the global portable humidifiers market owing to manufacturing and inventory issues for the duration of the outbreak. Recovery of operations will be gradual, as governments open up varied industrial sectors to restart national economies.

“Ease of installation and minimal consumption of energy in portable humidifiers, increase adoption for single room applications. Further, the relatively affordable cost of these products as compared to fixed alternatives is supporting use in residential settings, and sustaining sales for the foreseeable future,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Portable Humidifiers Market – Important Takeaways

Online channels of distribution are displaying high penetration, supported by popularity of online payment platforms and superior efficiency in deliveries.

Warm mist variants of portable humidifiers are gaining preference owing to superior protection against microbes.

Europe is a key market displaying sustained demand for portable humidifiers supported by the prevalence of cold dry climates in the region.

Portable Humidifiers Market – Driving Factors

Extensive activity in the building and construction sector in residential and commercial projects supports demand for portable humidifiers.

Niche healthcare applications in prevention of varied respiratory ailments, bolster adoption in rates in healthcare facilities.

Portable Humidifiers Market – Leading Constraints

Portable humidifiers are at higher risk of accumulating bacteria over time, increasing health risks for users.

Limited adoption rates in tropical regions around the globe, owing to naturally humid conditions, restrict potential for sales.

Anticipated Market Impact by Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic is having a negative impact on production and distribution of portable humidifiers in the short term, as manufacturing facilities and brick and mortar retailers were forced to suspend operations in many regions temporarily. On the other hand, online channels of sales have witnessed growth during the crisis period. Further, research from Yale University has shown promising results in preventing covid-19 cases through indoor humidification, which will generate major opportunities for manufacturers in the months ahead.

Competition Landscape

Leading manufacturers in the portable humidifiers market include but are not limited to Research Products Corp., Condair Group, Rowenta, Procter & Gamble, Sunvalley Group, and Honeywell International Inc.

Leading manufacturers are primarily focusing on improving product functionality and performance, with an emphasis on multi0functional offerings, in a bid to appeal to a wider consumer demographic.

For instance, Blaux has unveiled its multifunctional portable humidifier, which also includes a fan and air purifier setup. Similalry, Evapolar has released an evaporative portable humidifier with aroma diffusion capabilities. Royal Philipps has unveiled a thin structure CPAP heated humidifier as a sleep therapy solution.

More on the Report

The FACT.MR’s market research report provides in-depth insights on portable humidifiers market. The market is scrutinized according to type (cool mist humidifiers, warm mist humidifiers, evaporative humidifiers, and ultrasonic humidifiers, ), humidity output (1 gallon/day, 1.5 to 2 gallons/day, 2.1 to 2.5 gallons/day, 3 to 3.5 gallons/day, and over 3.5 gallons/day), application (residential and commercial), and sales channel (independent electronic stores and franchised electronic stores) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa).

