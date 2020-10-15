Piezoelectric Motor Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2020 to 2030

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The global piezoelectric motors market is anticipated to reflect a 4% CAGR between the forecast period between 2020 and 2030. The coronavirus pandemic will have an adverse effect on the piezoelectric motor market, as lockdown and social distancing measures have partially suspended production activities in the industry. Shortage of component supplies in the short term are delaying delivery schedules, limiting market growth through the pandemic period.

“Growing demand for miniature inspection equipment, motion devices and competitively priced printing cartridges has contributed substantially to piezoelectric applications. Niche demand in automotive and medical sectors will propel demand for piezoelectric motors for the foreseeable future,” says the FACT.MR report.

Piezoelectric Motor Market- Key Takeaways

Ultrasonic piezoelectric motors are witnessing high demand as a potential replacement to electromagnetic motors, owing to superior stall torque mark ratio, and low rotational speed.

Industrial manufacturing applications will contribute significantly to revenue owing to automation in strong magnetic fields and cryogenic environments.

Europe is a fast-growing piezoelectric motor market owing to extensive adoption in the medical equipment and automotive sectors.

Piezoelectric Motor Market- Driving Factors

Superior capabilities of piezoelectric materials in terms of energy conversion and responsiveness, drives adoption in multiple verticals.

Niche applications in active damping, gene manipulation, and image stabilization will aid growth of revenue streams.

Piezoelectric Motor Market- Major Restraints

Faster wear of the rotor interfaces in piezoelectric motors often result in short service lives hindering adoption.

The requirement of high frequency, high voltage energy sources for operations limit scope of applications.

COVID-19 Impact on Piezoelectric Motor Market

The coronavirus crisis has pushed piezoelectric motor market players to focus on employee health, with improved hygiene standards. Numerous production plants have temporarily suspended operations, as partial operations continue to run through work-from-home practices. However, disruptions in supply and manufacturing processes will cause delivery schedules to be delayed in the months to come.

Competitive Landscape

SmarAct GmbH, Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH & Co.KG, PiezoMotor Uppsala AB, Physik Instrumente, Piezo Electric Technology Co. Ltd., Piezo Electric Technology Co. Ltd., and Nano Motion Inc. are some of the more prominent piezoelectric motor market players.

Piezoelectric motor market players are largely investing expertise and monetary resources in researching potential new applications of piezoelectric motors in varied end user industries to generate new revenue streams.

For example, SmarAct has been experimenting on a 3-axis linear stage goniometer powered by piezoelectric motors for small-angle scattering tensor tomography. Apple Inc. is researching the potential application of piezoelectric motors for haptic feedback in the Apple Pencil. Physik Instrumente has unveiled high precision linear translation systems for high and ultra-high vacuum applications, with piezoelectric motors.

About the Report

This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the piezoelectric motors market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the top industry trends impacting the piezoelectric motors market is covered in this FACT.MR study. The report offers insights on the piezoelectric motors market on the basis of product (standard LPM, non-magnetic LPM, vacuum LPM, standard RPM, non-magnetic RPM, and vacuum RPM), end use industry (micro positioning stages, medical & lab automation equipment, automotive, aerospace & defense, robotics & factory automation, optics & photonics) and torque (0 to 20 N, 20 – 150 N, 150 – 225 N, above 225 N, below 10 mNm, 10 to 25 mNm, and above 225 mNm) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and MEA).

