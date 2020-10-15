Protective Packaging Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2020 – 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 15, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Protective Packaging Market is estimated to touch US$ 44.60 billion by the completion of the period of prediction. The market was appreciated at US$ 27.42 billion in the year 2016. The issues like growing production of manufacturing units on international level, incessant progressions of technology, and end user expenditure on wrapped merchandises, are anticipated to be the important features of development.

Growing demand from a number of end-use businesses has been an important issue motivating the progress of the market all over the world. Furthermore, important request from e-commerce business, particularly in Asia Pacific is expected to power the demand above the period of prediction. Market is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 5.6% for the duration of the prediction.

The protective packaging market on the source of Type of End Use could span Automotive, Household Appliances, Industrial Goods, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, and Others. The subdivision of Food &Beverage was the biggest end-use subdivision in the year 2016 and the inclination is expected to carry on above the period of prediction.

The protective packaging market on the source of Type of Function could span Cushioning, Insulation, Void Fill, Blocking & Bracing, Wrapping. The subdivision of Wrapping was the biggest subdivision, by means of type of function, of the international market in the year 2016.The inclination is expected to carry on above the period of prediction. The function of wrapping proposes multipurpose and lightweight way out to safeguard products for the duration of transport, storing or usage.

The protective packaging market on the source of Type of Material span Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Plastic Foams, and Others. The protective packaging industry on the source of Type shows the Manufacture, Profits, Price, Market stake and Development percentage of respective category. The market is divided into Rigid, Flexible, Foam. The international demand for foam protective packaging was appreciated at US$ 5.72 billion in the year 2016 and is expected to record a CAGR of 5.0% for the duration of prediction. The subdivision of Foam protective packaging is expected to obtain the subsequent biggest stake of the international market by means of proven industrialized end-use marketplaces in spite of strong struggle from the subdivisions of Rigid and Flexible.

The products of Foam consist of free seals, foam, extended polyurethane foams, in position molded foams and polyurethane. The subdivision of Rigid was responsible for the minimum stake of the international market in the year 2016. On the other hand, the subdivision is expected to mark concrete achievements. The subdivision of Rigid was responsible for 14.3% stake of international business.

Some of the important companies operating in the field are Cascades Corporation, Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, Pregis LLC, Huhtamaki OYJ, Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit KAPPA Group, The DOW Chemical Company, Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, DS Smith PLC, Sonoco Products Company, Westrock Company, Ranpak.

Additional notable companies operating in the field are Riverside Paper Co., 3M Corporation, Cartonajes Vir SA, Automated Packaging Systems Inc., Mold-Rite Plastics, MJS Packaging Company, Signode Protective Packaging Solutions, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., PlaconCorporation.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

