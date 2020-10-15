Indian Peptides Market: Patent Expiry of Blockbuster Peptide

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Peptide and Anticoagulant Drugs Market by Type (Hormonal (Insulin, Teriparatide, Calcitonin), Antibioctic (Colistin, Cycloserine), Low molecular weight heparin (Enaxaparin Sodium, Heparin Sodium), Application (Diabetes, Cancer) – India Forecast to 2022”, The Indian peptides market is projected to reach USD 883.0 Million by 2022 from USD 381.8 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 15.0%.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes and favorable government policies for the pharmaceutical sector are the major factors driving the growth of Indian peptide market.

By type, hormonal segment is expected to dominate the market in 2016

On the basis of type segmentation, The Indian peptide drugs market is classified into hormonal, antifungal, antibiotic, ACE inhibitor and others. The hormonal segment is expected to dominate the Indian peptide drugs market in 2016. Growing incidence and prevalence rate of diabetes in India and rising ageing population are the major driving factors for this segment.

By application, the diabetes segment is expected to dominate the market in 2016

Based on application, the Indian heparin market is segmented into diabetes, infectious disease, cancer, cardiology, osteoporosis, gynecological application, and other applications. In 2016, the diabetes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Indian peptide drugs market, by application. The growth in the segment can be primarily attributed to increasing incidence and prevalence of diabetes cases in the country.

Leading Companies

Some of the major players operating in the Indian peptide drugs market include Abbott Laboratories (US), Sanofi S.A. (France), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Cipla Limited (India), Biocon Limited (India), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), Cadila Pharmaceuticals (India), Lupin Limited (India), Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (India), and Alkem Laboratories Limited (India).