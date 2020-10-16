Get The Best Bean-To-Cup Coffee Machines From Tudor Tea And Coffee!

London, UK, 2020-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ — Tudor Tea and Coffee (https://www.tudorcoffee.co.uk/) is pleased to offer their variety of coffee products, from roasted coffee and tea to commercial bean to cup coffee machines, perfect for those who love a good cup of brewing coffee.

Their durable and easy-to-use bean-to-cup coffee machines can make excellent cups of coffee in a short amount of time, making them the best alternative choice for coffee shops that do not have talented baristas.

The company invite interested customers to visit their showroom for live equipment demonstrations. This allows their clients to make well-informed decisions when buying the best bean-to-cup coffee suitable for their business needs. They can also use the showroom as a classroom setting to conduct comprehensive Barista Training courses, teaching everyone how to use their equipment more efficiently. Aside from bean-to-cup machines, they also offer different kinds of coffee machines, including traditional espresso, coffee grinders, hot chocolate machines, delicatessen grinders, and more.

Tudor Tea and Coffee does not only offer outstanding coffee machines but also fresh coffee beans. They have their own modern automated roasting plant that produces over eight tons of coffee per day with the finest quality and texture. They also talk to their clients on what they want considering the budget, advising and assisting them, to make the right blend of coffee. Therefore, the company offer them taste-testing on site. According to this company, “Importance is placed on choosing a blend which will enhance their business and suit their clientele. All budgets are accommodated for without compromising on quality. Taste and price are of equal importance”!

Tudor Tea and Coffee care for the community and the environment. They are equipped with Brambati system, afterburners, and catalytic converters. They are also Rainforest Alliance Certified, which means coffee, tea, and cocoa that were raised on farms where forests are preserved; rivers, soils and wildlife saved; workers are treated with the utmost respect, paid fair salaries, properly equipped and provided a way to better education and medical care. Stated in their website, “This means the coffee we sell on to you will have a direct and powerful impact on the communities it comes from. From sustaining families and communities to empowering women coffee growers, our new range supports a range of initiatives.”

Tudor Tea and Coffee has over 25 years in the coffee industry, advising clients to choose the most suitable equipment for their needs. They also conduct comprehensive Barista Trainings that helps clients make exceptional tasting coffee and tea.