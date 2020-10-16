Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Probe Market Research, Trends and Future Scope to 2022

Felton, California , USA, Oct 16, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Probe Market report discusses the primary market growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Probe Market is expected to display higher growth rate over the next seven years. Rapid surge in the fluorescent in situ hybridization probes market is credited to the rising demand for molecular diagnostic tools and increasing adoption of ISH technology. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases along with rising demand for rapid diagnostic techniques are anticipated to foster market growth over the forecast period.

Some of the major objectives of this report:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Probe Market. To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Probe Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc. To provide historical and forecast revenue of the Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Probe Market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. Country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective. To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Probe Market.

Globally, the fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) probe industry is predicted to generate massive revenue over next seven years, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the FISH probe market. The conventional methodologies such as clinical trials were influenced by factors such as the growing competition, rising prices of medicines and strict governmental laws to limit adverse effects on the environment. With advent of the In Situ hybridization devices, such factors are significantly diminished due to numerous advantages associated with fluorescent In Situ hybridization devices.

Benefits associated with adoption of fluorescent In Situ hybridization devices are superior performance, successful trials, reliability and short timeframes for execution of clinical trial, and cost-effectiveness. Rising prevalence of cancer-related diseases is expected to boost market demand fluorescent in situ hybridization probe industry over the upcoming years. In addition, increasing adoption of DNA probe-based diagnostics for identification of diseases that are caused by pathogen or bacteria is estimated to drive market growth.

Rise in the number of incidence related to genetic disorders, solid tumors, leukemia, autism, and other syndromes are predicted to stimulate market demand for FISH Probe over the forecast period. Fluorescent in situ hybridization probes offer an advanced analytical method to monitor gene aberration, including gene amplification and deletion. Fluorescent in situ hybridization probe (FISH Probe) is also responsible for gene copy number change, chromosome translocation, gene expression at RNA level, and bacterial detection.

The fluorescent in situ hybridization probe market is broadly categorized into three major segments based on the application type such as research and development labs, hospitals & clinics, and companion diagnostics. The hospitals & clinics segment is growing rapidly in the with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of fluorescent in situ hybridization probes in the hospitals & clinics segment is attributed to the broad range of application involving detection of genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases.

The FISH probe industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in gene therapy, surge in number of research & development activities in the region and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold major share in the FISH probes market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising healthcare expenditure, increasing disposable income, favorable government initiatives to promote use of advanced technologies in healthcare sector, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

The key players in the fluorescent in situ hybridization probes industry are Oxford Gene Technology IP Ltd., Life Science Technologies Ltd., PerkinElmer Inc., Abnova Co., Biosearch Technologies Inc., Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., and Agilent Technologies Ltd.

