COVID-19 Industry Impact: Peritoneal Dialysis Solutions Market Analyzed for Forecast Year

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ —Dialysis is a procedure of cleaning the blood in case of kidney failure and improper functioning of the kidneys. Two major types of treatments include hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Where Peritoneal Dialysis Solution offers cleansing of blood out of the body along with the removal of extra fluid particles by utilizing the natural filter present in the body, the peritoneum membrane. Peritoneum membrane is the lining present in the surrounding of the abdominal cavity to filter out blood inside the body. It offers numerous benefits with improved residual kidney function preserved and reduced blood pressure. It also has few negative impacts like nausea, vomiting, headaches and weight gain. Peritoneal dialysis solution presents a more affordable treatment option for the user.



Peritoneal Dialysis Solutions Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Peritoneal Dialysis Solutions market has been segmented on the basis of product type, services, application and geography.

Based on product type, the global Peritoneal Dialysis Solutions market is segmented as:

Catheters

Implantation Systems

Peritoneal solutions

Others

Based on Services, the global Peritoneal Dialysis Solutions market is segmented as:

Homecare services

Research and Educational purpose

Based on application, the global Peritoneal Dialysis Solutions market is segmented as:

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)



Peritoneal Dialysis Solutions Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the major players in the global Peritoneal Dialysis Solutions market are Braun Melsungen, Baxter International, Fresenius Medical Care, Dialysis Clinic, Diversified Specialty Institute Holdings, Huaren Pharmaceutical, Satellite Healthcare, Medical Components, DaVita Healthcare Partners, NephroPlus, Nipro, Northwest Kidney Centers, Covidien, NxStage Medical, Renal Services, Sandor, Satellite Healthcare, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, and U.S. Renal Care.



