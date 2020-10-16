U.S. Esters Market Study, Main Top Players, Analysis and Forecast To 2022

Felton, California , USA, Oct 16, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The U.S. Esters Market report discusses the primary market growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

U.S. Esters Market is estimated to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the increase in demand for stabilizers and emulsifiers from personal care segment. Esters are the organic compounds that produce organic or inorganic acids when reacted with water. Esters possess properties like flexibility and low polarity and are more volatile than the equivalent amides. Esters are widely used as aromas in different fruits, pharmaceutical items and personal care products like shampoos.

Some of the major objectives of this report:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global U.S. Esters Market. To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the U.S. Esters Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc. To provide historical and forecast revenue of the U.S. Esters Market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. Country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective. To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global U.S. Esters Market.

U.S. esters market is witnessing growth due to factors like developments and innovations in surfactants, lubricants, pesticides and others, economic developments, growing population that demands personal care products and growing industrialization. Esters are extensively used in synthetic lubricants, which ultimately encourages U.S. esters industry. Moreover, growth in food industry due to increasing population is fueling United States esters market. However, the market is restrained by the government regulations for limiting the use of unsafe chemicals in the food & personal care products and unstable prices of raw materials.

Nevertheless, low labor cost and regulations by government are encouraging the market growth of esters. Functional efficiency followed by biodegradability, sustainability and performance offered by esters are gaining traction by the market players. Also, the development of various personal care industries are expected to bring opportunities in U.S. esters industry in the coming years.

U.S. esters market is categorized on the basis of product type, application and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into complex esters, diesters, monoesters and methyl esters. Complex esters segment is expected to lead U.S. esters industry since they offer high film thickness, wide viscosity range, high surface activity, and are cost-effective.

Based on application, U.S. esters market is bifurcated into industrial lubricants, automotive lubricants, marine lubricants, aviation lubricants and food grade lubricants. Aviation segment followed by automotive and industrial segment are expected to hold larger market share of esters due to wide applications. Geographically, U.S. esters industry is segmented as The West, Southwest, The Middle Atlantic, New England, The South and The Midwest.

The key players in United States esters industry comprise Arkema, Chemtura, Lanxess, Dow Chemical, Evonik Industries, DuPont, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Croda International, Sasol, PCC Chemax, Honeywell, Eastman Chemical, Ashland, AkzoNobel, Innospec, Archer Daniels Midland, LG Chem, Elementis Specialties, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Rotuba, PMC Biogenix, Polymer Plastics Co. LC.AndStepan Company.

