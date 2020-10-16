Report: The Impact of COVID-19 on Canine Influenza Treatment Market, Projected Fact.MR

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Canine influenza is also known as dog flu, and it is a contagious respiratory disease that spreads in an airborne and aerosolized manner in dogs, caused by Type A influenza viruses. Till date, no human infections with canine influenza have been reported. Canine influenza is done in two segments are H3N8 virus and H3N2 (seasonal influenza A) virus. Canine influenza of H3N8 viruses done in horses spread to dogs and spread among dogs. The canine influenza H3N8 virus was first reported in 2004 in the U.S. Canine influenza of H3N2 viruses observed in birds spread to dogs and spread among dogs.



Canine Influenza Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in the canine influenza treatment market include Zoetis Inc., Merck Animal Health, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



To expand the understanding of opportunities in the global Canine Influenza Treatment Market report looks at close quarters into the opportunities and new avenues in following key segments:



Canine Influenza Treatment Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the canine influenza treatment market has been segmented on the basis of drug class and distribution channel.



Based on drug class, the canine influenza treatment market is segmented as:

Antibiotics

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Antiviral Drugs



Based on distribution channel, the canine influenza treatment market is segmented as:

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

