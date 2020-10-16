Video on Demand (VoD) Market vendors by Size, Share & growth strategies – 2024 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Oct-16 — According to a research report “Video on Demand (VoD) Market by Solution (Pay TV, OTT Services, and IPTV), Monetization Model (Subscription-based, and Advertising-based), Industry Vertical (Media, Entertainment, and Gaming and Education), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, is expected to grow from USD 38.9 billion in 2019 to USD 87.1 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during the forecast period. The growing demand of personalized Television (TV) series at flexible timings by audience, digital advancement, and Improved connectivity are some of the major factors driving the growth of the VoD market.

Browse 107 market data Tables and 34 Figures spread through 152 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Video on Demand (VoD) Market– Global Forecast to 2024″

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Countries that contribute the most to the VoD market in North America include the US and Canada; the reason for the dominance of these countries is their well-established economies, which enable investments in new technologies. North America being the most developed region, is home to large verticals that are capable of investing in reliable and advanced IT infrastructure for growing data traffic, thereby opening new opportunities for the adoption of VoD solution.

Market Players

Key market players profiled in this report are Netflix (US), Amazon (US), Google (US), YouTube (US), Apple (US), HBO (US), Cisco (US), Roku (US), IndieFlix (US), Vudu (US), Hulu (US), Comcast (US), Akamai (US), Huawei (China), Fujitsu (Japan), CenturyLink (US), Muvi (US), and Vubiquity (US).

Netflix (US) is one of the leading players in the VoD market. Netflix offers services through the Subscription based video on Demand (SVoD) model, where end users can subscribe to a membership plan to access a plethora of content with choices across several genres, such as scripted series, films, documentary, comedy specials, unscripted TV, kids and family, and anime. Currently, Netflix is working toward enhancing its market share and presence with the help of inorganic and organic growth strategies, such as partnerships and new service launches, respectively. For instance, in November 2019, Netflix partnered with kids’ entertainment giant Nickelodeon, that will produce original TV shows and films for Netflix streaming services. This partnership is an expansion of their existing deal and is focused on its strategy to attract kids and families to compete with competitors, such as Disney+, Sony, and Hotstar. In May 2019, Netflix announced high-quality audio for its TV viewers to offer the users streaming services with better sound quality.

Amazon (US) is another leading vendor in VoD market space and has a huge customer for Amazon Prime Video, a video streaming service. The company is focusing on both organic and inorganic growth strategies to gain a competitive edge in the VoD market. For instance, in April 2019, Amazon partnered with Virgin Media (UK) to integrate the Amazon video app with its Ultra HD V6 set-top box, which can be consumed by the 4 million Virgin Media TV customers in the UK. In September 2019, Amazon entered the music streaming market via Amazon Music HD for its prime membership customers. Amazon Music HD facilitates customers to access and stream more than 50 million songs in HD audio and millions of songs in Ultra HD.

