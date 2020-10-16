Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Business Revenue Forecast and Statistics

The global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Industry size is expected to grow from USD 113 million in 2019 to USD 173 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2019–2024. Increase in smartphone penetration and reduced hardware and operating cost using VMI are driving factors for the Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Industry.

VMI is a mobile-centric technology that runs mobile apps on a mobile Operating System (OS)/Virtual Machine (VM) located on a remote server in a data center or cloud. VMI separates mobile OS and apps from the client mobile devices. The virtualization of mobile infrastructure essentially creates a virtual device running in the data center that can be accessed by a thin client app on mobile endpoints. Any data associated with the OS and apps is stored on the remote server instead of endpoints; this factor enables organizations to overcome data security concerns and operational challenges, such as compliance with data privacy regulations and the threat of data loss by physical damage to devices.

Some of the key players in the Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Industry include Trend Micro (Japan), Avast Software (Czech Republic), Sierraware (US), Nubo (US), Intelligent Waves (US), Pulse Secure (US), Raytheon (US), Prescient Solutions (US), Fortinet (US), and Genymobile (France). These vendors have adopted various growth strategies, such as, mergers and acquisitions, as well as new product launches and product enhancements, to further expand their presence in the VMI market. They have majorly adopted the strategies of partnerships and agreements from 2016 to 2019, which have helped them innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.

Trend Micro (Japan) is one of the leading developers and sellers of hybrid cloud security, network defense, small business security, and endpoint security solutions. Trend Micro is one of the prominent security solutions providers. It provides cloud, network, and end security solutions. The company places significant importance on innovation. Its subsidiary based in Taiwan carries out R&D activities for the company. In 2013, the company filed patent application related to VMI in the category of protocols for client-server architecture to enhance its grip on the VMI market. The partnership is a key strategy of Trend Micro. The company has many alliance partners, which are divided into 3 categories, namely, technological alliances, distributors, and strategic alliance partners. Technology partners of the company include Wind River, Wheel Systems, Mirantis, Lanner, Dell, Cavium, Advantech, and ADLINK. The company’s VMI solution provides robust security to organizations. In June 2017, Trend Micro launched a new USD 100 million venture fund, which enables Trend Micro to nurture new business ideas and to invest in dynamic businesses. Focus on innovation is expected to give the company a leading edge in the VMI market in the upcoming years.

Avast Software (Czech Republic), is one of the prominent security companies. The company offers data protection products for various OS and electronic devices. It has a strong presence across the globe, which would further help the company enhance its market position. It provides secure VMI platform that can be deployed in the cloud or on-premises. The company focuses on developing innovative products and has a significant R&D budget. Partnership being the key business strategy of Avast, In July 2016, the company partnered with SK Infosec, a security solution provider in South Korea. Through this partnership, SK Infosec offers Avast Virtual Mobile Platform (VMP) to its enterprise mobile security customer base in South Korea. The partnership helps Avast Software to expand its business in the South Korean market.

