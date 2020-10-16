Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzers Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout 2020 to 2025

Dublin, Ireland 2020-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Owing to the unprecedented spread of the coronavirus pandemic, investments into diagnostics including point of care tests and central laboratory tests are aiding in the development of varied tools including chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers. Public and private sector funding into the medical sector will help in market growth through and after the crisis period.

The global chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzer market is anticipated to rise at an healthy 6.4% CAGR throughout the period of projection between 2020 and 2025. The Fact.MR study reveals that, despite the potential applications, lack of awareness remains a key obstacle to the CLIA analyzers market.

“Development of analyzers with complex modalities and high-throughput generates key revenue opportunities for players in global chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers market. The market is gaining demand for informatics along with process analytics to integrate varied functionalities within individual analyzers. These innovations will aid market growth during the pandemic period,” says the FACT.MR study.

Request a report sample to gain more market insights at: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4734

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzer Market- Key Takeaways

CLIA reagents will account for substantial market revenue, owing to a high replacement rate.

Oncology applications will generate key remunerative opportunities for the chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers market.

Hospitals and diagnostic are major end users of CLIA analyzers, owing to wide scope of applications.

North America is a major market for chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers owing to easy access to new technology and high prevalence of chronic ailments.

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzer Market- Driving Factors

Rapid rise in the number of chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, autoimmune ailments, and cardiovascular diseases bolster market growth.

Rise in geriatric population and higher cases of hospitalization generate key growth opportunities.

Rising investments in the healthcare sector contribute to major market developments.

Manufacturer efforts towards research and development activities contribute to market growth.

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzer Market- Major Restraints

Fragmented nature of the CLIA analyzer market limits profitability for market players.

Lack of awareness about CLIA analyzers, particularly in developing economies hold back market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Analyzer Market

The wide and rapid spread of the coronavirus has generated a high requirement for testing and diagnostic tools and services. With extensive funding in the healthcare sector, developments in the chemiluminescence immunoassays have grown during this period.

CLIA immunoassay analyzers provide quick results and are fairly easy to use. High accuracy rates in comparison to most alternatives is bolstering its popularity. On the other hand, restrictions on transport and international trade will create challenges for market players. However, with uncertainty over the duration of the pandemic, the need for chemiluminescence immunoassay analyzers will remain strong in the months ahead.

For More Detailed Information about Methodology @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4734

Competitive Landscape

The chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market is fragmented, with numerous small and medium scale players in the industry. Major players are pushing to strengthen their market presence through acquisitions and product launches. For instance, DiaSorin S.p.A. has announced that its CLIA Liaison analyzer has received emergency use authorization from the FDA for covid-19 tests. Similarly, Siemens Healthcare has also revealed its range of automated CLIA analyzer platform.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Mindray Medical International Limited, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Beckman Coulter Inc., and DiaSorin S.p.A are some of the top chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzer manufacturers in the global market.

About the Report

This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the top industry trends impacting the chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market is covered in this FACT.MR study. The report offers insights on the chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers market on the basis of application (endocrine disorders, oncology, infectious diseases, hepatitis and retrovirus, cardiovascular disorders, allergy, autoimmunity, drug discovery & development, and others), product (analyzers, reagents, and consumables), and end user (hospitals, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical & biologicals industries, and others) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).

Press Release: https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1490/global-chemiluminescence-immunoassay-clia-analyzers-market