Coagulation Analyzers and Reagents Market Key Players Analysis and Competitive Strategies, 2024

The global Coagulation Analyzers and Reagents Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global coagulation analyzers & reagents market size was worth USD 3.3 billion in 2015 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 10.2% over the forecast period. The growth of this market is supported by increasing number of lifestyle disorders and chronic blood related disorders.

Key Players:

Major players in the market are namely Siemens Healthcare, Instrumentation Laboratory, and Roche Diagnostics, Alere, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, and Nihon Kohden. Due to the easy global accessibility in this market, the major players are already present in across various countries and are competing to secure the higher market share.

Distributions of these products are majorly done by third party vendors presently. For example, Sysmex entered into an agreement with Dade Behring for the distribution of their products, which is now a part of Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics.

Growth Drivers:

The increase in the volume of testing can be attributed to the augmented awareness among people towards lifestyle and blood disorders which is expected to further improve the diagnostic rate and preventive care management. The study covers developing countries which are undergoing paradigm shift and are highly investing government funds for the procurement and installation of these medical devices in the public healthcare facilities.

Specifically, for the developing nations of the Asia Pacific and Middle East region factors such as increased geriatric population, rapid growth in foreign investments and rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders are expected to be support market growth. Another major driving force identified is the increased incidence of haemophilia as per a report published by the WHO, resulting in the industry growth and rising installation base and expansion of these medical devices in the healthcare facilities.

Product Outlook:

Analyzers Clinical Laboratory Analyzers Point of Care Analyzers

Consumables Reagents Stains



Technology Outlook:

Mechanical

Electrochemical

Optical Photo optical/Chromogenic/Immuno Others/Nephelometric



Regional Insight:

North America held majority of the revenue shares in 2015 for the global market, which is around 35.0%. The major drivers for this region are increasing prevalence of disorders belonging to the cardio metabolic class like Pulmonary Embolism (PE), and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and presence of well-established healthcare services.

