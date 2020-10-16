Medical Adhesives Market Overview, Challenges and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 16, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Medical Adhesives Market crossed USD 7.59 billion in 2016. Medical adhesion has grown tremendously in the last two decades. Prevalence of skin injury and non-recognized severities occurring across clinical care settings and all age groups are expected to drive the market in the years to come. By using proper techniques for application and removal of adhesive products, tissue trauma can prevail; which, in turn, creates an impact for patient safety, thus increasing the costs of healthcare facilities.

Medical adhesives tend to be an inseparable part of healthcare delivery and widely used in every specialty for all medical settings. Medical adhesives are extensively used in hospitals to deploy medical dressings, life support equipment and monitoring devices that require meticulous consideration and proper knowledge on skin and adhesives. Medical pressure sensitive products are vital in the medical device industry and prominently used in hospitals. These medical products comprise adhesive transfer tapes, double and single side coated tapes.

The adhesive tapes are normally used by medical OEMs to comply with medical devices, pouches, and strips for medical diagnosis to manage waste discharges. Single side coatings are used as medical tapes, surgical drapes, wound dressings, skin attachments for electrodes, medical sensors, and IV dressings. With the increase in global population coupled with use of novel production techniques, the market for medical adhesives industry witnesses an upward traction.

The medical adhesives market is driven by factors such as rise in consumer health awareness coupled with increasing demand for medical adhesion. In addition, the use of novel production techniques having a wide range of applications for dental surgeries and numerous technological advances have propelled the market growth in the near future.

Medical adhesives industry segmentation is based on type such as cyanoacrylate, polyurethane, epoxy silicone, and acrylic adhesive. Based on application segment, the medical adhesives market include pressure sensitive, wound closure and tissue bonding.

The key players in the medical adhesives market include 3M Company, H.B. Fuller Ashland, The DOW Chemical Company, Henkel AG & Co, Bostik Ltd, Ethicon, Chemence Ltd, Avery Dennison Corporation and Cohera Medical Inc.

Geographic segmentation for medical adhesives industry include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America market accounted for a significant CAGR in 2016 and estimated to register higher CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific market for medical adhesives is likely to grow at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period owing to the cost-effective features and versatility offered by medical adhesives.

