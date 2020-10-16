North America Automotive Air Filter Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2020 – 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 16, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

North America Automotive Air Filter Market is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2024. An automotive air filters are the constituent mainly used to remove impurities and particulate matter from air by improving the service life of engine components and engines. In an automotive intake system, the air filter is in front of the throttle body and mass airflow sensor. The North America Automotive Air Filter Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Growing automotive industry, growth in purchasing power of customers, and advancement in emission control system are documented as major factors of North America Automotive Air Filter Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, growing number of electric vehicles and maintenance and regular replacement of filters are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. North America Automotive Air Filter Industry is segmented based on product type, filter media, material types, application, distribution channels, and region.

Access North America Automotive Air Filter Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/north-america-automotive-air-filter-market

Cabin Air Filter and Regular Engine Air Filter are the product types that could be explored in North America Automotive Air Filter in the forecast period. Regular engine air filters sector accounted for the substantial market share of North America Automotive Air Filter in the forecast period. Intake air filters plays important role in catching unwanted particles and dust from entering the car engines. Engine air filters are an essential share of intake systems as they are accountable for providing particulate-free, filtered air to the engine. However, cabin air filters are accountable for eliminating contaminants like pollen and other allergens from air that enters the passenger section.

Particle, synthetic, activated carbon, cellulose, and other filtering media could be explored in North America Automotive Air Filter in the forecast period. Stainless steel, paper air filter, mesh, cotton gauze air filter, and foam air filter are the material types that could be explored in North America Automotive Air Filter in the forecast period. The market may be categorized based on applications like two wheelers, passenger car, commercial vehicles that could be explored in the forecast period. Commercial sector accounted for the substantial market share of North America Automotive Air Filter and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because; average of commercial vehicles is high in comparison to passenger vehicles and growing popularity of light commercial vehicles like mini trucks among customers.

Aftermarket and OEM are the distribution channels that could be explored in North America Automotive Air Filter in the forecast period. The aftermarket sector accounted for the substantial market share of North America Automotive Air Filter and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. In addition, the sector is estimated to grow at highest CAGR of over 9.2% in the coming years.

The key players of North America Automotive Air Filter Market are Siam Filter Products Ltd., SogefiSpA, ALCO Filters Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, Luman Automotive Systems Pvt. Ltd., A.L. Filter, FiltrakBrandT GmbH, Robert Bosch, and Donaldson Company, Inc. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

Request a Sample Copy of North America Automotive Air Filter Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/north-america-automotive-air-filter-market/request-sample

Globally, the United States and Canada are the major consumers of North America Automotive Air Filter in the region. The United States accounted for the substantial market share of North America Automotive Air Filter and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. Also, the sector is estimated to grow at significant CAGR in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be strict government policy regarding the emission control and high demand for fuel-efficient vehicles.

Instead, Canada is also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Canada is the second largest region with significant market share. The Canadian market is led by commercial vehicle sector and presence of key manufacturers.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com