Top 10 Best E-Commerce Platforms & Market Overview by 360Quadrants

2020-Oct-16

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best E-Commerce Platforms to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the E-Commerce Platforms space. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

Market Overview:

Although hundreds of products offer features for online shopping, they are not all e-Commerce platforms. The simple e-Commerce devices are widely referred to as shopping cart apps, and their roles are restricted to building the online store, inserting items, and integrating the cart on a website.

The global market size of best E-Commerce Platforms has been estimated at USD 6.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16 per cent between 2020 and 2027. E-commerce tech simplifies complicated procedures and lets firms control their inventory, measure taxes and efficiently handle certain business-related functions. Growing people’s embrace of online shopping has contributed to a need for many retailers for e-commerce apps.

Top 10 E-Commerce Platforms:

1. Shopify

2. BigCommerce

3. WooCommerce

4. Salesforce B2C Commerce

5. Ecwid

6. 2Checkout

7. Oracle Commerce

8. nopCommerce

9. Sellfy

10. Miva

Shopify is the largest multichannel web-based trading platform engineered for small and medium scale enterprises. Sellers may use the platform to plan, set up, and operate their businesses through various distribution platforms, like online, smartphone, social networking, marketplaces, brick-and-mortar sites, and pop-ups. The portal often provides a strong back-office to retailers and a clear view of their company.

BigCommerce allows companies to expand internet revenues at a rate, effort, and expense 80 percent lower than on-site apps. BigCommerce is designed to be from the basic level for easy to use interface. Their late entry into the e-commerce platform space has been used to develop better functionality. Users will be able to conveniently sell the items with BigCommerce on eBay, Google Shopping, Amazon, Facebook, and Instagram.

WooCommerce is the WordPress eCommerce plug-in which is the most famous. And it’s easy and free to get. Loaded with a maximum of functionality, it built seamlessly into the self-hosted WordPress platform. Customers can use the free eCommerce browser extension to add potent shop infrastructure to the WordPress site.

Salesforce B2C Commerce offers the energy, flexibility, creativity, and outstanding analytics required to navigate a relentless and unexpected transition in the modern retail world. It contains a robust retail data model with core market features that are consistent across consumer apps and delivering platforms. This also contains a system API that enables unique creation without disturbing the continuous update process.

