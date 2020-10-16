PixelPlex Notifies about the Update of Their Blockchain Development Services Webpage

New York City, NY, 2020-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ — The leading blockchain services provider PixelPlex informs their clients about the changes introduced on their webpage devoted to blockchain development.

PixelPlex has shared more details about their work in the blockchain domain, pointing out that they implement their knowledge of AI, IoT, and cybersecurity services to achieve the most impressive results. Their team comprises true and devoted professionals who are responsible for delivering advanced and safe blockchain solutions.

The company can boast of completing 50+ blockchain projects, which have enabled the clients to increase security, efficiency, and ROI of their businesses. On their webpage, PixelPlex also admits that they cooperate with 50+ universities and have 20+ institutional-grade projects in the company’s portfolio.

According to PixelPlex, their team is capable of delivering projects of any complexity and any size. They offer the following services: Custom Blockchain Development & Integration, Cryptocurrency Exchange Development, Blockchain Consulting, Cryptocurrency Wallet Development, Enterprise Blockchain Development, ICO & STO Development, DApp Development, Smart Contracts Development & Audit, Mining Pools, Blockchain Game Development, Block Explorers. What’s more, they scrupulously select platforms and features for each project and always make sure that they’ll achieve a satisfying result.

As PixelPlex admits, they provide their services to various industries, where their crafted and ingenious solutions have managed to bring about positive changes and live up to the clients’ expectations. So far, the company has successаlly partnered with the business from such spheres as Supply Chain Management, Health Care, Retail and eCommerce, Social Media, Real Estate, Gaming.

Additionally, it’s pivotal to mention that PixelPlex is considered to be a trustworthy blockchain services provider for the FinTech industry. On their updated webpage, they give an opportunity to get better acquainted with such tremendous FinTech projects as Qtum, Echo, ProPool, Blockcerts, Obito, Bitnetwork, MyBIT, Arbitrage, and Resorts STO along with enterprise-level solutions based on such blockchain platforms as Hyperledger, Stellar, and Quorum.

With 10+ years of professional experience, a custom software development company PixelPlex has been providing their clients with impeccable software development services and groundbreaking ideas, capable of bringing an upward trend and positive experience.

