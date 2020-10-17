Potential impact of Covid-19 on Contraceptive Rings Market Growth and Demand, Concludes Fact.MR

Dublin ,Ireland, 2020-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The Contraceptive Rings report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Each segment alongwith its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume.

Contraceptive Rings Market: Segmentation

Global contraceptive rings market is segmented on the basis of product type, by distribution channel and by region

Based on product type contraceptive rings market is segmented as:

Etonogestrel/Ethinyl estradiol (ENG/EE) contraceptive rings

Estradiol contraceptive rings

Progesterone contraceptives rings

Segesterone acetate/Ethinyl estradiol (SA/EE) contraceptive rings

Based on the distribution channel contraceptive rings market is segmented as:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Clinics

Others

On the basis of region, the Contraceptive Rings market study contains:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA)

Key players analyzed in the Contraceptive Rings market study:

QPharma AB, Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V., Pfizer Inc., Laboratorios Andromaco SA, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Allergan plc and others.

