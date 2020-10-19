Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Industry Is Expecting Major Revenue Surge by 2025

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

This study involved four major activities to estimate the current size of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

Revenue Growth Expectations:

[459 Pages Report] The pharmaceutical drug delivery technology market is projected to reach USD 2,015.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1,430.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Major Growth Boosters:

Growth in this market is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in the biologics market, and technological advancements and new product launches. Due to the outbreak of corona virus globally, there is a sudden rise in the demand for pharmaceutical drugs largely in infectious application.

Restrains: Risk of needlestick injuries

Needlestick injuries are one of the major risks in injectable drug delivery. According to PharmaJet, in the US, around 600,000 to 800,000 needlestick injuries are reported every year. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) estimates that around 5.6 million workers in the US are at the risk of exposure to blood-borne pathogens due to needlestick injuries. Furthermore, the CDC estimates that an average of 385,000 needlestick injuries occur annually in US hospital settings.

Opportunities: Rising demand for biosimilars

Biosimilars are more acceptable for the treatment of chronic diseases that are of a non-life-threatening nature. Moreover, biosimilars can drive the overall therapeutics market by allowing patients to access drugs at cheaper rates. The lower cost of manufacturing due to the use of modern manufacturing technologies for the development of biosimilars is a major factor that is expected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years. Also, an increasing number of companies are conducting clinical trials on biosimilars.

In 2019, the infectious diseases segment accounted for the largest share

Based on application, the pharmaceutical drug delivery market is segmented into infectious diseases, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory diseases, central nervous system disorders, autoimmune diseases, and other applications. In 2019, the infectious diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market. The large share of this segment can be majorly attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and increasing company initiatives to enhance R&D related to infectious diseases. Further, spread of COVID-19 has further propelled the market for this application

Global Geographical Growth Scenario:

North America was the largest regional market for pharmaceutical drug delivery in 2019

The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to factors such as growth in biologics in the pharmaceuticals market; the rising prevalence of chronic diseases increasing patient compliance to innovative drug delivery technologies; and the presence of a large number of prominent players in this region.

The pharmaceutical drug delivery market is highly fragmented in nature with several big and emerging players. Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bayer AG (Germany), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), 3M (US), Antares Pharma, Inc. (US), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US) are some of the leading players operating in the global pharmaceutical drug delivery.

Players in this market pursue the strategies of product approvals, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, expansions, and acquisitions to develop and expand their market presence. Product approvals has been the key growth strategy adopted by players to expand their share in the market.

