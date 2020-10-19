Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market Worth $1.8 billion – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market by Component (Services, Software), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations), Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), and Region – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2024 from USD 1.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.7%.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Rising Adoption of eTMF Systems

Rising Number of Clinical Trials

Rising Government Funding and Grants to Support Clinical Trials

Increasing R&D Expenditure By Pharma-Biotech Companies and It Expenditure Allocations

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on delivery mode, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based eTMF. In 2018, the cloud-based eTMF segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is primarily due to the flexible, scalable, and affordable nature of this delivery mode.

Based on end-user, the eTMF systems market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and other end-users (medical device companies, academic research institutes, and consulting service companies). The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The increasing applications of eTMF software in clinical project management and the availability of substantial R&D budgets with large pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies will drive the adoption of eTMF systems in this end-user segment.

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the mid to long term?

What are the upcoming electronic trial master file (eTMF) systems?

Which of the end-user segments will dominate the electronic trial master file (eTMF) systems market in the future?

Emerging countries have immense opportunities for the growth and adoption of electronic trial master file (eTMF) systems. Will this scenario continue in the next five years?

Geographically, the eTMF systems market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North American market accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, primarily due to the increasing government funding for clinical research and a large number of clinical trials. Several major global players are also based in the US, owing to which the country has become a center of innovation in the market

Veeva Systems (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Phlexglobal Limited (UK), TransPerfect Global Inc. (US), Aurea Software (US), LabCorp (US), ePharmaSolutions (US), Wingspan Technology, Inc. (US), MasterControl (US), SureClinical, Inc. (US), Dell EMC (US), Paragon Solutions (US), PharmaVigilant (US), Mayo Clinic (US), Database Integrations, Inc. (US), CareLex (US), Ennov (France), Forte Research (US), Freyr (US), Montrium (US), NCGS Inc. (US), SAFE-BioPharma (US), SterlingBio Inc. (US), BIOVIA Corp. (US), and arivis AG (Germany) are the key players in the Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market