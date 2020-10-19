Dishwasher Market Recent Trends and Strategy Analysis Report By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Oct 19, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global Dishwasher Market size is projected to touch USD 10.23 billion by the end of 2025. It is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2025. Factors such as the growing consciousness for cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation along with increasing working-class professionals are projected to fuel the market growth.

The built-in product category is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% over the estimated duration. The innovative features of the product such as wash cycles, multiple spray arms, and specialized sprays are supporting product growth. Further, growing preference for modular kitchens are anticipated to boost the demand of the product that saves resources, time and efforts.

The commercial segment dominated the dishwasher market accounting for a revenue share of over 60% in 2018. Growing application of products in commercial spaces such as puns, restaurants, hotels and cafes has been supplementing the sales of the product. On the other hand residential segment is projected to expand with a CAGR of 8% from 2019 to 2025. Customers’ inclination towards designer kitchen patterns along with the adoption of household appliances is expected to bode well the segment growth.

Asia Pacific is predicted to ascend with a CAGR of more than 10% over the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to growing awareness for sanitation and increasing adoption of the modular kitchen. The key markets include India, Taiwan, China and South Korea. The product offering in the region is increased by the arrival of global manufacturers in the region. Also, the launch of personalized products by the domestic players has been fueling the regional market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Freestanding products dominated the dishwasher market occupying more than 50% market share in 2018.

Residential segment is projected to ascend with the fastest CAGR of 8% over the forecast period.

On account of the distribution channel, offline segment led the market in terms of revenue in 2018.

Online channel is predicted to ascend with the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Top Key players profiled the Dishwasher market report include: Robert Bosch GmbH; Asko Appliances AB; Electrolux AB; Samsung Group; Aga Rangemaster Group; LG Electronics Inc.; Fagor Electrodomésticos; Whirlpool Corporation; Miele; and Haier Group Corporation.

