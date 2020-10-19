X-Ray Security Screening Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2020

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 19, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global X-Ray Security Screening Market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.89 billion by the end of 2020. This growth can be associated with rising number of threats due to human trafficking, drug trade, weapon trafficking, piracy and illegal immigration across the globe. Moreover, rising risk for terrorist attacks is expected to fuel up the market demand across the aviation industry, thereby driving the market growth for security screening products.

The transit segment is anticipated to register faster growth due to rising number of passengers. This can be associated with increasing demand across the aviation sector for maintaining security measures across the globe. However, the emitted ionized radiations through these products can cause skin cancer thereby hindering the market growth. However, increasing need for border security is also gaining traction thereby driving the market growth in the upcoming years.

Access X-Ray Security Screening Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-x-ray-security-screening-market

The product screening application segment held the largest share of around 60% across the global market owing to rising need for inspection of baggage, cargo, and parcel for security purposes. Increasing number of human and weapon trafficking cases are also anticipated to fuel up the market growth in the upcoming years.

X-Ray Security Screening End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2018)

Transit

Commercial

Government

X-Ray Security Screening Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2018)

People Screening

Product Screening

X-Ray Security Screening Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2018)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

The key players in the x-ray security screening market occupied a major share of 55% across the global market in 2013. Some of them are 3DX-Ray, Adani, Smith Detection, OSI Systems, Analogic Corporation, Astrophysics and Morpho Detection. These players are also focusing on product development and innovation to gain a competitive advantage over other players. However, issues like product disruptions, stringent government policies, and delay issues related to the supply chain are expected to act as a hindrance to the growth. To overcome these issues, these players have started implementing various marketing strategies like acquisitions, mergers, and expansion of distribution network across the globe.

Request a Sample Copy of X-Ray Security Screening Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-x-ray-security-screening-market/request-sample

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The transit end-use segment is anticipated to register faster growth due to the rising number of passengers across the globe.

The product screening application segment held the largest share of around 60% across the global market due to increasing need for inspection of baggage, cargo, and parcel for security purposes.

North America held the largest share across the global x-ray security screening system market. Europe is also anticipated to register significant growth in the upcoming years.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com