North America Coaxial Cable Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2018-2020

The North America Coaxial Cable Market is anticipated to generate revenue of USD 3,482.3 Million by 2020. This growth can be associated with various features like low installation cost, rising spending on IT and Telecom services and rapid technological advances being made across this region. Moreover, rising number of internet service providers is also anticipated to fuel up the market growth across this region.

The video distribution application segment held the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2014 to 2020 owing to rising popularity of services like over the top (OTT) and video on demand (VOD). The radio frequency transfer segment held the highest share of around 60% across the market due to low installation cost and maximum bandwidth of channels offered by these cables.

The end-use segment of internet service providers (ISP) held the largest share across the North American market owing to rising demand for internet connections across this region. Other segments like CATV companies, system integrators, construction industry, telephone service providers and military and aerospace are expected to attain a notable CAGR over the forecast period.

U.S. is projected to register the highest share across the regional market during 2013 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecasted period due to increasing investments across broadcasting, broadband, and telecom industry. Moreover, reduction in trade barriers and attractive policies of FDI are expected to further fuel up the market demand for coaxial cables across North American.

North America Coaxial Cable Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2020)

Video Distribution

Radio Frequency Transfer

Internet Data Transfer

North America Coaxial Cable End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 – 2020)

CATV Companies

System Integrators

Military & Aerospace

Telephone Service Providers

Internet Service Providers

Construction Industry

Others

The key players in the market are Coleman Cable Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, LS Cable & System, Belden Inc., Southwire, Nexans S.A., and Alpha Wire. The North American market for coaxial cables is witnessing more competition owing to presence of a large number of players catering to the market demand. In addition, emergence of local players across this region for catering to increasing demand among the consumers is expected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The application segment of radio frequency transfer held the highest share of around 60% across the North American market in 2013. This growth can be attributed to its feature of providing low installation cost and maximum channel bandwidth.

The end use segment of system integrators is expected to register fastest growth with CAGR of 8.2% during the forecasted period, 2014 to 2020 due to rising need for improving the communication infrastructure.

In 2013, U.S. held the largest share of around 50% across the North American coaxial cable market and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, 2014 to 2020.

