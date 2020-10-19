COVID-19 Industry Impact: Shipping Container Coatings Market Analyzed for Forecast Year

Study on the Shipping Container Coatings Market

A shipping container is used to transport or store cargo that is imported or exported through ports via sea or road. Shipping container coating is used to protect the container, which is generally made of steel or aluminum, from corrosion. Shipping container coatings are generally classified under two types’ water borne and solvent borne. Solvent borne coatings emit VOC chemicals, which might be carcinogenic, leading to health hazards. To avoid such hazards, companies are focusing on investing in water borne coatings, which might reduce pollution by VOC emissions. Shipping container coating manufacturers are mainly focusing on developing more environment friendly coatings, especially with the trend of converting used containers into picnic houses, cafes and shops across the globe. Hence, the use of shipping container in construction sector requires shipping container coatings to increase its life and provide a new look. Earlier, harmful compounds like sulphur or phosphorous were used for coating the containers but development of water borne shipping container coating has put an end to the use of such harmful compounds.

Shipping Container Coatings Market: Segmentation

Global shipping container coating market can be segmented on the basis of its end use industry, which are:
Transportation
Construction

Global shipping container coatings market can be segmented on the basis of types of coatings which are:
Solvent borne coatings
Polyurethane Based
Epoxy Based
Water borne coatings

Global shipping container coatings market can be segmented on the basis of its on different types of containers which are:
On the basis of size
Small (20 feet)
Large (40 feet)
High cube container (40 feet)
On the basis of product type
Dry Storage
Flat rock
Refrigerated
Special purpose

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

Country-wise assessment of the Shipping Container Coatings Market
Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the Shipping Container Coatings Market
Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the Shipping Container Coatings Market
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the Shipping Container Coatings Market
Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the Shipping Container Coatings Market

The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Shipping Container Coatings Market:

Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies?
What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the Shipping Container Coatings Market?
What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Shipping Container Coatings Market?
Who are the leading companies operating in the Shipping Container Coatings Market?
What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?

Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Why Choose FMR?

Nearly 70% of our current clientele are repeat customers
Analysis of the markets in over 150 countries
24×7 customer support to address client queries at the earliest
Over 100,000 data points saved in our database
Custom reports available at affordable prices

