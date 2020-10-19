North America Air Conditioning Systems Market Current Trends, Revenue Driver Analysis and Growth Factors, 2020

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 19, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global North America Air Conditioning Systems Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The North America air conditioning systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 52.56 billion by the end of 2020. This growth can be associated with rising incidences of climatic variations across various geographical regions in North America. Moreover, stringent rules and regulations being imposed by statutory governing bodies regarding the usage of power-saving appliances is expected to fuel up the market demand in the upcoming years.

Key Players:

The North America air conditioning systems market includes key players like Arcelik, BSH Group, Daikin Industries Ltd., Carrier Corporation, Hitachi, Mitsubishi, and Ingersoll Rand. They are continuously engaged in product development and innovation for gaining a competitive advantage. They are also focusing on implementing various marketing strategies like joint ventures, acquisitions, and mergers.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/north-america-air-conditioning-systems-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The split air conditioning system held the largest share of around 60% and is expected to continue its dominance from 2014 to 2020 owing to its salient features like reduction in noise levels, less cost of installation, and ease of handling. The portable system is also anticipated to register significant growth in the upcoming years due to its ease of usage.

The residential segment of application held the largest share exceeding 40% across the North American market in 2013. On the other hand, the commercial application segment is expected to register significant growth. In addition, demand for portable air conditioning systems for activities like trekking, and other outdoor activities is expected to fuel up the demand over the forecast period.

Product Outlook:

Portable Air Conditioning Systems

Window Air Conditioning Systems

Split Air Conditioning Systems

Single Packaged Air Conditioning Systems

Chillers

Airside Conditioning Systems

Application Outlook:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Insight:

The market for air conditioning systems in North American countries like U.S., Canada, and Mexico is expected to expand on account of diverse climatic conditions. U.S. is expected to hold the highest share of 83.5% across the regional market of North America. Moreover, rising trend of using power-efficient appliances across developed countries like U.S. is expected to positively impact market growth. Mexico is expected to witness significant growth with 10.3% CAGR from 2014 to 2020.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark