Middle East Cloud Applications Market vendors by Size, Share & growth strategies – 2024 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Oct-19 — According to a research report “Middle East Cloud Applications Market by Application (ERP, CRM, HCM, SCM, and Business Intelligence and Analytics), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, and Telecommunications), and Country – Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the Middle East cloud applications market is expected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2019 to USD 4.5 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during the forecast period. The growing demand for cloud-based services and advanced technologies, increasing need to engage with customers, and deliver an enriched experience continuously are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Middle East cloud applications market.

Browse 38 market data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Middle East Cloud Applications Market – Global Forecast to 2024″

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=262938413

Saudi Arabia to have the largest market size during the forecast period

Saudi Arabia is accelerating the adoption of Information Technology (IT) services in recent years. The country’s regulatory body, Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) has regulated Cloud Computing in Saudi Arabia by publishing the Cloud Computing Regulatory Framework (CCRF) on its website. The CCRF aims to provide clarity and certainty on the rights and obligations of Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and users of cloud services. This shows the interest of the government to accelerate the adoption of cloud-based services in this country. The key factors driving the adoption of the cloud technology in this country include reduced costs, improved infrastructure efficiency, and enhanced scalability.

Market Players

Major middle east cloud applications vendors include SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Infor (US), Salesforce (US), Sage Group (UK), IBM (US), Epicor (US), 3I Infotech (India), Ramco Systems (India), Prolitus Technologies (India), IFS (Sweden), and QAD (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions, to further expand their presence in the Middle East cloud applications market. These strategies have helped them innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.

Speak To Expert Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=262938413

SAP (Germany) is focused on becoming the most innovative cloud company, owing to its solution SAP HANA, which enables customers to innovate faster and drive effective and successful business outputs. The company believes in continuously investing a huge amount of its revenue in Research and Development (R&D) activities, and offers enhanced products and services for enabling customers to meet their business goals. For instance, in October 2018, SAP added new services and cloud choices to its SAP Cloud platform. These services enable customers to easily connect their demand chains to their supply chains, adhere to new privacy and security regulations, and provide an enhanced cloud environment for business-critical applications. The company further focuses on delivering intelligent enterprises to customers by providing enterprise software with the visibility, focus, and agility required for accelerated change. For instance, in September 2018, SAP launched a cloud-based Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) tool, known as the SAP Cloud ALM solution. This solution helps customers track and manage the need for cloud solutions from SAP. It offers benefits, such as quick team onboarding and scoping, following a fit-to-standard implementation approach, configuring for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, and tracking project progress. These initiatives showcase innovative and proactive approaches of SAP to maintain a leading position in the market.

Microsoft (US) is one of the leading cloud service providers across the globe. Majorly, the company’s hybrid cloud offering is widely adopted by customers across the globe. It focuses on offering tailored cloud services to customers with the help of the partnership strategy to become an exclusive vendor in the market. In November 2017, Microsoft partnered with SAP to give customers a trusted path of digital transformation to the cloud. With this partnership, companies would co-engineer go to market strategies and premier solutions, and provide joint support services to deliver the best cloud experience to customers. Moreover, it invests a substantial part of its annual revenue in R&D to enhance and upgrade its products and services in market. The company has expanded its presence in the region by establishing large data centers to better address cloud computing needs of the enterprises in this region. It has partnered with different local players to offers its services in different countries in the Middle Eastern region.

Get 10% Customization Research Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=262938413

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra.

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road,

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/middle-east-cloud-application-market.asp