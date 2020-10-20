Urgent Care Hawaii Gears Up For Flu Season With Extra Safety Precautions And Professionally Trained Staff

Waikiki, Hawaii, 2020-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — Urgent Care Hawaii (UCH) takes pride in providing medical care to their patients in a comfortable and safe environment. With the arrival of the flu season, healthcare providers at UCH are gearing up to serve their community. The best line

of prevention against the flu is the influenza vaccine. It takes about two weeks to build immunity following the injection, and the best time to get the flu shot is before the end of October. You can get your influenza shot at an Urgent Care Hawaii center in Kailua, Pearl City, and Kapolei.

Hawaii is still experiencing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. On October 1st, 102 cases of COVID-19 infection were reported on the island of O’ahu. UCH strongly encourages the community to follow everyday prevention guidelines as issued by the Hawaii State Department of health because the symptoms of coronavirus and influenza virus (flu)—respiratory issues, fever, fatigue, cough- are alike.

Both viruses are transmitted from one person to another via contact and droplets . While healthcare professionals can tell the symptomatic difference between the two in the brink of any eye, people might confuse coronavirus symptoms with flu and vice versa.

Considering the above conditions, Urgent Care Hawaii follows strict safety protocols to ensure maximum protection against virus transmission among their medical staff and the patients. To reduce the traffic in their walk-in facilities, the clinic also provides telemedicine services that allow their patients to book virtual appointments, register with a certified healthcare professional, and consult their doctors virtually. However, despite the telemedicine services, people requiring physical treatments or procedures still visit the clinic.

To enhance the safety of the community, Urgent Care Hawaii takes comprehensive safety precautions as guided by the Center for Disease Control. For visitors, the following protocol is in place, designated entries for entrance, monitoring the visitors for fever, instructing patients with coronavirus symptoms to leave the facility, and seek virtual appointment for a diagnosis.

For staff members, regular training sessions include management of visitors and self-protection, performing hand-hygiene and cough etiquette, and wearing proper gear during procedures is a must.

Signs and posters raising awareness of influenza and COVID-19 symptoms are on display across all our centers.

One of the Urgent Care representatives commented, “We want to make sure that people who visit our facility feel comfortable and secure. We have taken all the measures to minimize—if not eliminate—the risk from our walk-in clinics.”

Urgent Care Hawaii have been extending their walk-in and telemedicine services to Kailua, Pearl City, Kapolei, and Waikiki for over 25 years. With their impeccable quality of care, advanced services, and state-of-the-art equipment, this locally-owned walk-in clinic has garnered an unparalleled reputation among its patients.

About the Company

Urgent Care Hawaii is a locally-owned and operated company in the industry since 2011. They have four clinics across Hawaii, including in Waikiki and Pearl City. Their clinics offer various technological and medical innovations, including state-of-the-art equipment and communication methods that connect patients and practitioners. They also offer lab testing and a full-service x- ray suite, and in two of their clinics, private, spacious, and comfortable exam rooms.

