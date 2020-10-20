N R Doshi and Partners launches Forensic Audit Services

Dubai, UAE, 2020-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — N R Doshi and Partners has been providing auditing and assurance services for more than three decades. With headquarters in Dubai, it has seven other offices in the UAE. It provides its result-driven auditing services to a gamut of industries, including but not limited to retail, financial services, gems and jewelry, healthcare, energy, infrastructure, and many others. Moreover, it provides other services such as company formation, VAT consulting, ESR advisory, accounting and finance, outsourcing, and other advisory services.

Today’s business world is not new to corruption practices, fraud cases, misconduct concerns, and financial crimes. These cases have been happening for years, despite the implementation of many preventive acts and regulations. The digital era makes the business world more prone to such events.

Forensic audit services are a fitting response to such crimes as the company’s financials are examined and evaluated to check for the prevalence of fraud. Such an audit saves businesses from shocking financial losses, damages to reputation, and extreme legal consequences.

Ms. Kinnari Doshi, the Managing Partner of N R Doshi and Partners, explains the uniqueness of the company’s forensic audit services, “We conduct intense fieldwork to gather useful information and use it along with deep analysis of official documents to search for evidence of fraud.”

To depict the thoroughness of the service offering, she adds further, “Our expertise in forensic auditing includes conducting investigations for misuse of assets, cash thefts, inventory frauds, fraudulent disbursements, financial statements frauds, extortion, conflict of interest, and bribery cases. We employ global standards, best practices, and customized industry-specific procedures to conduct a detailed, deep audit for our clients.”

The company’s team of Certified Forensic Examiners carries out the fraud investigation and evaluation procedures for both the small businesses as well as the large enterprises. To know more about this service offering, one can check the link here:

https://nrdoshi.ae/forensic-audit-services-in-dubai/