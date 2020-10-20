Distill Laser Clinic Is Providing InMode EVOLVE Body Treatment

Toronto, Canada, 2020-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — Distill Laser Clinic is a Canada-based clinic that offers FDA and Health Canada approved technology and medical care products. Distill Laser Clinic is offering the InMode body treatment in Toronto.

Distill Laser Clinic offers the InMode EVOLVE treatment as a hands-free or non-invasive thermal body and laser skin treatment approved by the FDA. EVOLVE treatment includes remodeling and contouring services for the larger parts of the body, i.e., abdomen, hips, flanks, thighs, knees, and arms.

The types of treatment available are:

1: Evolve Tite: This is a non-invasive technique of skin remodeling that reduces the skin’s texture irregularities.

2: Evolve Trim: Evolve Trim provides personalized cellulite treatment for optimum results. The treatment targets enhanced skin appearance, improved skin elasticity, and reduced cellulite to reshape your body.

3: Evolve Tone: If you wish to have a toned skin and don’t want to waste a lot of time in the gym, Evolve Tone is for you. It is the latest feature for muscle and body toning that is non-invasive and tones the muscles and targeted areas such as the abdomen, arms, flanks, thighs, hips, knees, and buttocks.

The team at Distill Laser Clinic can determine the root cause of your skin problems and then create a personalized treatment plan. You can book your free consultation with Distill Laser Clinic today to learn more about how they can help.

About the Clinic

Distill Laser Clinic helps in improving skin and helps patients reach their aesthetic goals with personalized treatments to bring out the best results and excellency. The Clinic uses standard laser technology, which is 100% safe for all skin types. With over 20 years in business, clinic also offer various non-surgical procedures including anti-wrinkle treatments, pigment lesion, acne scarring, hair loss, fillers, laser hair removal and much more.