Orion releases new single ‘No Use In’

New York, NY, 2020-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of EDM known as Orion has released his latest official single, “No Use In.” It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on OrionLabel. A surprisingly narrative and textured collezione of danceable soundscapes, “No Use In” solidifies Orion as one of the most intriguing EDM artists of the year so far.

Denver’s Orion cites as main artistic influences Deadmau5, Gabriel & Dresden, Paul Oakenfold, and Pretty Lights. With an emphasis on melody hooks, unobtrusive back beats, and particularly innovative bass lines, “No Use In” by Orion has a little something for everybody.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “No Use In,” Orion writes, “‘No Use In’ is about stepping away — not to lose yourself in this world, but to remember to dance to what you love, to pursue what really matters. Sometimes there’s ‘No Use In …’”

“No Use In” comes hot on the coattails of Orion’s previous two records. His debut LP, “Mathemagi,” appeared spring 2020, followed by a sophomore release, “Movement Therapy,” in the summer. As if that hadn’t comprised a full enough year for the artist, Orion has managed a third full-length soon after, the present release of “No Use In.”

Taking into account the manner in which Orion came into music, it’s easy to see how the music has taken its present sound and form. After growing up in rural Nevada County, Calif., Orion struck out to Denver to make a name for himself. Inspired by his late grandmother’s insistence that he pursue something he truly loves, he enrolled in a music theory and composition program.

“It was two years of music focused studies,” he writes, “and I ate up every bit of it.” But the catalyst for his music career came via another kind of tutelage.

“I got invited to a party that was unusually dead,” says Orion, “yet it had something most parties didn’t — Josh Gabriel, from Gabriel & Dresden! I spent the night along with my friend whose loft it was, just picking Josh’s brain. We wanted to know how he made his songs and to my surprise, Josh showed us. I knew the theory, but this was the real thing. This was the magic sauce.”

