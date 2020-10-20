New York Local Talent and Top Scorer Football Player John D. Rogers Gearing Up to Join New Professional Team

New York, NY, 2020-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — New York Local Talent and Top Scorer Football Player 2017-2018 Season Third Division Spanish Club U.D. San Pedro gearing up to join a new professional team. John D. Rogers discovered that he wanted to play football at the age of three. The first team he trained with was Avril in Floral Park, New York in 2003.

His idols include legends such as Pele, Ronaldo (Brazilian), Zidane, Henry, Cruyff, Van Basten, Giggs, Scholes, David Beckham, Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, up to modern day Legends like Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

As a freshman in high school I played the right back position for the Varsity Soccer team of Elmont, NY. During this time I single handedly help shut out and save almost more goals than the goalkeeper. As time progressed forward, in England I was repositioned back to my original “Winger” position. Just to clarify, right back is the right defender for your team, right wing is usually a forward position (someone who is set to score or assist in the play making of the goal).

In England, I found myself being quickly moved up to the senior first team at the age of 19. Going on to score 5 goals and having 11 assists. This led to me seeking attention from a Football Academy located in the South of Spain.

Although given significant interest in Spain, landing as the league’s Top Scorer in 2017-2018 seasons. He went on to have 20 league goals and 33 season goals. This brought interest from 2nd Division Clubs in Greece which is where I may be heading next.

