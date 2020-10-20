ACD Systems Launches Photo Studio Ultimate 2021, Inspired by its Customers

Victoria, Canada, 2020-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — Today, ACD Systems International launches ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2021, the latest version of their flagship innovative photo editing software.

This year, there’s been a huge focus on optimizing the experience for photographers. Performance enhancements make processes up to 100% faster. RAW decoding is up to 20% faster.

New features focus on optimizing editing precision and batch processes that make the life of photographers easier.

“This product is everything you need to optimize your digital asset management, your photography workflow, your editing process and your work as a photographer. We’re pleased to have focused on responding to customer feedback to make this the best product for today’s photographers.” – Frank Lin, CTO & COO

This year’s new features include:

* Color Wheels and Tone Wheels – manipulate colors, highlights, midtones, and shadows with a new level of precision.

* Text on a path and text in a frame – customize your text, including its path.

* Refine Selection – shift or soften edges which can maximize the effect of tools like Smart Erase.

* New and Improved Batch Rename and Resize – relaunched with a huge capability expansion – create your own templates and presets and speed up batch processes.

* Support for GoPro – work directly with GoPro RAW images.

* New Optimized UI and Panes – designed to enhance and streamline your editing process, take snapshots and view your full edit history.

* Improved Quick Search – find images in large databases much faster.

* Improved Crop and Watermark – crop multiple images to custom sizes in seconds. Add watermarks using anchor points.

* Easier migration from Lightroom and Picasa – import face data in three clicks.

ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate 2021 is available with a perpetual license for $149.99 or through a subscription for $69/year. Subscriptions provide users with regular updates and upgrades of the product. Learn more at https://www.acdsee.com/en/products/photo-studio-ultimate/ .

ACD Systems is one of the largest independent digital image editing and management companies in the world. Founded in 1993, ACD Systems revolutionized the relationship between analog and digital information. The company’s products include ACDSee Ultimate, ACDSee Professional, ACDSee Home, ACDSee Photo Editor, ACDSee Photo Studio for Mac, and Luxea Video Editor. ACD Systems’ customers include General Motors, Caterpillar, Boeing, NASA, CNN, and other leading organizations.