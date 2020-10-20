Southern States Insurance Unveils New Website Design

Alpharetta, Georgia, 2020-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — Southern States Insurance, a Georgia business insurance agency, recently released a new website design that offers visitors an improved look and feel as well as updated descriptions of the company and its specialty, personal and business insurance products. The new website was designed in order to give visitors a more accurate depiction of what the insurance firm stands for as well as the level of service that they have become known for. Southern States hopes this new website will show potential clients the level of dedication that they give to each and every person they serve.

Southern States Insurance’s new website features some key upgrades that include a complete renovation of the look of the website as well as a better and more thoughtful organization of the company’s mission and service offerings. In the site, users will find a compact homepage that gives them the overarching information regarding Southern States’ company as well as simple and to the point summaries of their main insurance services. The team at Southern States believes in providing a streamlined and detailed website that helps clients easily get the information they are looking for.

Southern States Insurance’s new website describes their variety of service offerings in the areas of car, business, as well as home insurance. They offer insurance plans in areas that include general liability, collision damage, medical payments, uninsured motorist, workers comp, business auto, cyber liability, and more. Southern States Insurance’s core belief is to help clients thrive by ensuring peace of mind that they are comprehensively protected. They take pride in offering a diverse array of options to clients so that they can get the insurance plan that is perfectly suited for their needs.

With the addition of this new website, Southern States Insurance hopes that clients will appreciate the depth of detail, enhanced user experience, and condensed information regarding their company. They believe the new website is a much better representation of the level of detail and customer service they provide to each and every client. For more information, call 888-971-6304 or visit their website at https://southernstatesinsurance.com/. Their offices are located at 3600 Mansell Road Suite 525 Alpharetta GA 30022

