Increasing Use of Organic Waste for Feed & Fertilizers Driving the Food Waste Management Market

The global food waste management market size was valued at USD 30.00 billion in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% to reach USD 42.37 billion by 2022.

Increasing use of organic waste for the production of feed & fertilizers, rise in global food waste, and need for reducing greenhouse gas emission are the factors that are driving the market growth. The fruits & vegetables segment is projected to dominate the global market through the forecast period, as a large quantity of waste is generated from fruits & vegetables along with roots and tubers. These wastes/scraps are easily available raw materials for compost and as feed for anaerobic/aerobic digestions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of market include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, importers, and exporters. The key manufacturers who comprise the food waste management market include Veolia Environnement (France), SUEZ (France), Waste Management, Inc. (U.S.), FCC Environment (U.K.) Ltd. (U.K.), Remondis SE & Co. KG (Germany), Stericycle, Inc. (U.S.), and Clean Harbors, Inc. (US). These companies have diversified service portfolios and advance waste disposal technologies at major strategic locations. The other companies which are profiled include Covanta Holding Corporation (US), Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (U.S.), Waste Connections, Inc. (Canada), and Republic Services, Inc. (U.S.).

