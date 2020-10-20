Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics/Testing Market Size, Opportunities, Trends and Future Scope to 2024

Felton, California , USA, Oct 20, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics/Testing Market report discusses the primary market growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics/Testing Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Point-of-care (POC) diagnostics is referred to as medical testing at or near the site of patient care. These tests are developing in analytical scope, clinical application, and could be easily performed at the bedside. The test mainly involves blood and urine testing. The results of the test are obtained in a very short period.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-testing-market/request-sample

Some of the major objectives of this report:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics/Testing Market. To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics/Testing Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc. To provide historical and forecast revenue of the Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics/Testing Market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. Country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective. To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics/Testing Market.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of point of care (POC) diagnostics market are the occurrence of chronic diseases, rising inclination toward home healthcare, private investment and project funding towards the development of new products, government initiatives to increase the adoption of POC devices, and efficient workflow process. However, disinclination among patients to change current treatment practices is a factor that is restraining overall market growth.

Point of care (POC) testing market is segmented based on product type, prescription mode, end user, and region. Tumor/cancer markers, fecal occult testing kits, glucose monitoring kits, urinalysis testing kits, drugs of abuse testing kits, cholesterol test strips, hematology testing kits, cardiometabolic monitoring kits, pregnancy and fertility testing kits, infectious diseases testing kits, coagulation monitoring kits, and other product types could be explored in point of care diagnostics market in the forecast period.

Cardiometabolic monitoring kits comprise cardiac markers, blood gas/electrolytes testing kits, hba1c testing kits, lipids testing. Pregnancy and fertility testing kits sector comprise pregnancy-testing kits, fertility-testing kits. Also, infectious diseases testing kits sector comprise influenza testing kits, HIV testing kits, hepatitis C testing kits, sexually-transmitted diseases (STDs) testing kits, tropical diseases testing kits, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), respiratory infections testing kits, and others. Coagulation monitoring kits sector comprise prothrombin time (PT/INR) testing kits and activated clotting time (ACT/APTT) testing kits.

Based on the prescription mode, over-the-counter (OTC) testing kits and prescription-based testing kits could classify point of care (POC) diagnostics in the forecast period. Prescription-based testing kits segment accounted for the substantial market share of the point of care testing and is estimated to remain dominant over the forecast period. The reason being, rising chronic diseases and lack of awareness of the point of care (POC) testing.

The market may be categorized based on end-users like home care, professional diagnostic centers (ambulatory care settings, hospitals/critical care centers, and outpatient healthcare settings), research laboratories, and others that could be explored in point of care (POC) diagnostics in the forecast period.

North America accounted for the substantial market share of the point of care (POC) testing and estimated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the rising occurrence of lifestyle diseases, a growing number of product approvals, increasing awareness among patients, and growing government initiative.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise the expansion of distribution network by manufacturers, growing number of patients, the high R&D expenditure, a government initiative to develop healthcare infrastructure, and growing international research collaboration. China and India are the major consumers of the point of care testing in this region.

In addition, the Middle East and African regional market expected to grow at a lucrative pace in the future. The Latin American regional market is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the upcoming years. The reason being, rising occurrence of chronic diseases. The key players of the point of care testing market are Nipro Diagnostics Inc., Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Dickinson and Company, Alere Inc., Becton, Siemens AG, Abaxis Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and Johnson & Johnson. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Know More Insights @ https://latestmarketstudy.wordpress.com