Potential impact of Covid-19 on Neodymium Market Growth and Demand, Concludes Fact.MR

Majority of rare earth metals, including neodymium, are produced in China. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, China accounts for over 75–80% of the global supply. The wide dependence on China for neodymium will create a state of unrest if the country restricts its international trade. However, being a WTO member, the China Ministry of Commerce announced that the country would not put any limitations on neodymium’s export. On the other hand, China did put an internal limit on the mining of neodymium. Outside China, Australia is the second largest producer of neodymium, followed by the African nation, Burundi. North America, followed by Europe, is expected to be a big market for neodymium, due to the rising demand for electric vehicles in the region. The electronics industry in Japan is booming and thus, the demand for neodymium is expected to rise in the near future. However, China is pegged to remain the largest producer as well as consumer for neodymium.

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global neodymium market include Neo Performance Materials Inc., Lynas Corporation Ltd, GanZhou QianDong Rare Earths Group Co.,Ltd., China Minmetals Rare Earth Co. Ltd., Arafura Resources Ltd. and Alkane Resources Ltd.

The neodymium market can be segmented on the basis of application and end use industry.

On the basis of application, the neodymium market has been segmented into,

Catalyst

Magnet Sintered magnets Bonded magnets

Glass

Ceramics

Lasers

Others

On the basis of end use industry, the neodymium market has been segmented into,

Consumer electrical and electronics

Automotive

Energy

Medicinal

Others

