Field Force Automation Software Market Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2024

The global field force automation market is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 to USD 2.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during the forecast period. Factors that drive the market growth of field force automation software market are rising demand for robust solutions for maximizing the efficiency of field forces in real-time and growing adoption of cloud-based enterprise mobility solutions.

The field force automation software market comprises significant solution providers, such as ServiceMax (US), IFS (Sweden), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Trimble (US), ClickSoftware (US), Salesforce (US), Astea (US), FieldEZ (India), BT, Accruent (US), Acumatica (US), Folio3 (US), LeadSquared (India), Kloudq (India), Appobile Labs (India), Mize (US), Nimap Infotech (India), and Channelplay (India). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the field force automation Software market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The players in this market have embraced different strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. New product launches and enhancements; and partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations, have been the most dominating strategies adopted by the major players from 2017 to 2019, which helped them strengthen their offerings and broaden their customer base.

Many companies in North America are adopting field force automation to integrate it with their existing IT infrastructure and improve their field operations and field crew productivity. North America houses some of the significant field force automation vendors, such as Accruent, Acumatica, Folio3, ServiceMax, Mize, VisitBasis, Salesforce, Intueri, Inc., ClickSoftware, Oracle, Microsoft, Trimble, and Astea. These players have their headquarters, direct sales offices, and a large number of channel partners in the region to cater North American companies., which has further added to the high adoption of field force automation solutions in North America.

ServiceMax (US) is among the leaders in the field force automation software market with a prominent geographic presence. It has adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies and continues to enhance its expertise in field force automation through technology acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. For instance, in April 2019, ServiceMax added AI capability to its ServiceMax platform with the launch of a new module, ServiceMax Remote Triage that uses the power of a service intelligence platform provider’s (Aquant) machine learning engine. This update is expected to enable service organizations to analyze data from multiple sources and reduce unwanted dispatching of technicians and service equipment.

IFS (Sweden) has a strong foothold in the field force automation software market with its robust Service Management portfolio. The company has alliances with many technologies, and sales and delivery companies to offer its customers with more enhanced and extended services. In February 2019, IFS and PTC signed an agreement for a strategic collaboration to deliver improved field service management and Aerospace and Defense (A&D) solutions by integrating their solutions. IFS Field Service Management, IFS Applications, IFS Maintenix solutions integrated with PTC’s Servigistics Service Parts Management solution, is expected to increase equipment uptime and service part availability as well as improve service delivery and execution efficiency.

