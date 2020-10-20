Hair Removal Products Market Worldwide Opportunities, Prominent Players and Growth Rate, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 20, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Hair Removal Products Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global hair removal products market is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast years, 2019 to 2025. Increasing awareness about personal grooming, rising spending on individual hygiene and growing need to enhance aesthetic appeal are major factors driving the growth of the market.

Key Players:

Key players in the market are Church & Dwight, Codream, VI-John, Emjoi, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Sally Hansen, Revitol and Philips. Owing to the presence of established players, the market is quite competitive. To stay competitive, companies are focusing on product developments, mergers & acquisition and expanding their geographical presence. Recently, Veet introduced a new line of products that include hair removal creams for dry, normal and sensitive skin type.

Growth Drivers:

Growing adoption of hair removal products by men is also positively affecting market growth. The emergence of metrosexual culture led to a rise in the number of men focusing on personal grooming. Considering this, key players are manufacturing customized products for men and women separately. For example, Emjoi introduced Emagine Epilator inclusively designed for men. This epilator is fitted with 72 tweezers apart from trimming and shaving features.

Electronics devices are projected to witness the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.0% throughout the forecast years. The rising demand for convenient grooming products coupled with the introduction of technically advanced products is driving the demand for this segment. Epilators are getting popular among both men and women as they provide quick hair removal solutions.

The online segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast duration. Rising e-commerce platforms, growing multi-channel retailing and increasing penetration of devices such as smartphones and tablets are proliferating the growth of this segment. However, supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the largest share, in 2018.

Products Type Outlook:

Creams

Ready-to-use Wax Strips

Electronic Devices

Razors

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Drugstores

Convenience Stores

Online

Regional Insight:

North America occupied the largest share in the market with over 30%, in 2018. Growing expenditure on personal care, increasing demand for electronic devices and rising awareness about personal hygiene among both men and women are attributing to the growth of region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast years, 2019 to 2025. Rising metrosexual culture, increasing per capita income and growing participation of women in the workforce are some of the key reasons projected to spur the region’s growth.

