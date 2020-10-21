Joy of Organics Serve the Fresh & Healthy Organic Food Online

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 2020-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — The joy of Organics is an Organic Produce Club in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, operating since 2005. They offer more variety than a CSA, higher quality than the grocery store, and unique products that can’t be bought anywhere else. They have 10 years of experience in building relationships with local farmers and vendors.

We are blessed to provide the freshest organic produce to our members and the community at large! We handpick our farms and vendors to deliver on our promised values and support the local businesses.

– “Says the founder of Joy of Organics.”

They work with the LifeNet4Families program to provide healthy food to less fortunate families and offer food boxes to both stable home addresses as well as directly to food kitchens.

They are dedicated to providing the most delicious, most ethically produced organic food at an amazingly affordable price. Their dream is to offer this program all over the state, achieving an economy of scale by connecting local farmers with local families. They are rapidly growing and always adding more drop-off locations. If you are interested in being a pickup location, you can also become a part of their team. They provide 100% certified organic produce.

They had a common passion for clean food and a desire to maintain their ability to obtain it locally. Their products include – 100% organic produce shares – Raw dairy products from cow, goat, and sheep milk – Pasture-raised chicken and duck eggs – Fermented foods including kefir, kvass, and vegetables – Grass-fed milk and vegan coconut yogurt – Grass-fed beef, lamb, and goat, pastured pork – Custom-made sausage from your choice of meat – Sprouted nuts, seeds, and raw desserts.

Address: 1439 NE 53rd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334, USA

Website: http://joyoforganics.com/

Phone: 1 954-465-6502

Email: thejoyoforganics@gmail.com