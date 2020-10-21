Orthodontic Supplies Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.9% – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Orthodontic Supplies Market by Product (Removable, Fixed Braces (Brackets (Self Ligating, Lingual), Archwire (Ni-Ti, Stainless Steel), Anchorage (Buccal Tube, Band), Ligature (Elastomeric, Wire)), Retainers), Patient, and Region – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Global Orthodontic Supplies Market is expected to reach USD 6.63 billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Growing Number of Patients With Malocclusions, Jaw Diseases, Tooth Decay/Tooth Loss, and Jaw Pain

Increasing Disposable Incomes and Expanding Middle-Class Population in Developing Countries

Increasing Awareness About Advanced Orthodontic Treatments

Ongoing Research and Technological Advancements in Orthodontic Products

Emerging Markets in APAC and RoW

Browse 120 market data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 170 Pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=236529189



Market Segmentation in Depth:

The orthodontic supplies market is segmented on the basis of products into fixed braces, removable braces, adhesives, and accessories. The fixed braces products segment is expected to command the largest share of the global market in 2018. Factors such as affordability (compared to removable braces), increasing adoption of fixed braces among adolescents as well as adults, effective outcomes, and the huge demand for these braces in emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil are propelling growth in this segment.

By patient, the market is segmented into children and teenagers and adults. The children and teenagers patient segment is expected to account for the largest share of the orthodontic supplies market in 2018. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of malocclusions and jaw disorders coupled with the increased adoption of fixed braces among adolescent children and teenagers.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=236529189

Geographically, the orthodontic supplies market is segmented into North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and the Rest of APAC), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2018. The dominant share of North America can be accounted to the growing acceptance of orthodontic treatment among children as well as adults, rising per capita disposable income, growing focus on appearance enhancement and aesthetics, and the presence of major orthodontic product manufacturers in North America.

The major players operating in the orthodontic supplies market include Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Henry Schien, Inc. (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc. (US), American Orthodontics (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. (Germany), TP Orthodontics, Inc. (US), ClearCorrect (a subsidiary of Straumann Holding AG, Switzerland), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd. (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), and Dental Morelli Ltda. (Brazil), among others.