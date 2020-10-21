Transformer Oil Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2020 – 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 21, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Transformer Oil Market is anticipated to reach USD 4.05 billion by 2025. Transformer oil is also known as “Insulating oil”. Transformer oil is a superlative insulator for electricity, and it is stable at high temperature. This transformer oil is mainly a derivative of mineral oils, but substitute composition with better chemical and physical properties. Transformer oil has several properties such as high resistivity, thermal conductivity, minimum power loss, excellent di-electricity, chemical stability, and among others.

The factors that propel the growth of the Transformer Oil industry include increasing electric demand in emerging countries such as Brazil, South Africa, and India; which are anticipated to develop their grid infrastructure to increase the availability of electricity to the population.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including strict environmental laws and shift towards organic oils, and the transition towards renewable sources of energy. Transformer Oil Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 11.5% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Transformer Oil may be explored by product type, application, end users, and geography. Transformer Oil may be explored by product type as Mineral-based Oils, (Paraffinic Base Oils, Naphthenic Base Oils), Bio-based oils, and Silicone-based oils. The “Mineral-based Transformer Oil” segment surpassed the Transformer Oil industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to superior operational advantages, and environmental benefits.

The key applications that could be explored in the Transformer Oil Market include Utility Transformer Oils, Large-scale Transformers, and Small-scale Transformers. The “Small- scale Transformer” segment surpassed the Transformer Oil industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to growing electrification and urbanization of rural areas, several government initiatives to expand the power infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies such as Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Transformer Oil may be explored by end users as chemicals and automotive.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Transformer Oil industry comprise ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Crompton Greaves Limited, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Hyosung Group, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Schneider Electric, and SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Oman

