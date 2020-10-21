Asia Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Worldwide Trends and Key Players Analysis Report, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 21, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The Asia Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The Asia Pacific in Vitro Diagnostics Market was estimated at USD 12.5 billion in the year 2015. The increasing incidence of infectious and chronic diseases, rising awareness regarding advanced diagnostics solutions as well as technological advancements are expected to boost the in vitro diagnostic market in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players include Affymetrix, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Alere, Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux, Inc., Vela Diagnostics, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc., among others.

In order to gain a competitive edge in the market, major players have undertaken several organic as well as inorganic strategies. Some of the key strategies include new product launch and development, geographic expansion, mergers, acquisition, and agreement among others.

Growth Drivers:

The increasing need for rapid diagnostics, rise in healthcare spending, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies in the countries like India and China attributes to the escalating growth rate of the in vitro diagnostics in the region. Moreover, the increasing per capita income in these countries also has led to boost in the in vitro diagnostics market. The other major factors responsible for the growth of the market are increasing gross domestic products, and disposable income.

Technology Outlook:

Immunoassays

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Molecular Diagnosis

Microbiology

Coagulation

Application Outlook:

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiology

Nephrology

Autoimmune Diseases

Drug Testing

Regional Insight:

The regional IVD market is classified in to Japan, India, and China. China is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period. The increasing per capita income and rising GDP are factors responsible for the growth of these markets.

Moreover, the developing economies such as that of India have attracted various companies to invest in these countries. The increasing population also has led to the increased demand of IVD in the Asia Pacific region.

