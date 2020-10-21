Pulse Oximeters Market Segmentation, Product Insights and Forecast Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 21, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Pulse Oximeters Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global pulse oximeters market size was worth USD 1.5 billion in 2015 which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 6.1% during the forecast period. The crucial application of the pulse oximeters in patient monitoring is responsible for its growth. Moreover, its use in anesthesia monitoring and safety has greatly reduced anesthesia-related deaths, which further contributes to the market potential.

Competitive Landscape:

With the trend of customized facilities, some companies are working toward developing devices that are supported by the cell phones operating systems, facilitating flexible, wireless and easy monitoring. For instance, Masimo’s iSpO2 and Zensorium’s Tinke are the oximeter devices that are compatible with iPhones, thus providing the iPhone users with the benefits of the new technology. Such innovations are likely to attract the population and widen the market size.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/pulse-oximeters-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Surgical safety has been a major concern and so its provision is a priority worldwide. Global initiatives such as the WHO Surgical Safety Checklist, which was created in 2008 as an outcome of 2007 WHO Safe Surgery Saves Lives program, aims in the application of minimum safety standards across hospitals in all countries. Pulse oximeter, being an essential monitoring device in surgical treatments, is largely affected by such global initiatives that influence its demand and are likely to trigger the market growth.

Modernization has boosted accessibility with the technological advancements in the cell phones operating systems. In 2014, a company named Masimo launched iSpO2 pulse oximeter, which is supported by the Android devices, facilitating ease of use and monitoring.

End User Insights:

The conventional use of pulse oximeters is done in hospitals pre and post surgeries. It is also used during surgeries when the patient is anesthetized. The rising number of surgeries and emphasis on patient safety are responsible for the increased use of pulse oximeters during every procedure. These devices are once purchased and require servicing and are not replaced frequently. The use of pulse oximeters in newborn screening also adds to the number of devices procured by the hospitals in their maternity and pediatric care divisions.

However, there is an upward trend of use of pulse oximeters in homecare settings due to the expansion of the homecare market. Hospices and even nursing care centers are procuring oximeters to provide better care to their customers.

Regional Insight:

The inequality in the distribution of the healthcare facilities worldwide is very significant. For instance, North America has low burden of diseases but high presence of healthcare workers and finances. Moreover, strong technological base, availability, and adaptability of the recent advances in technology makes North America dominate the market. However, African region has high burden of the diseases but low presence of healthcare workers and finances, thus, although a potential market, low awareness and affordability hinder the development of pulse oximeter market in African region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to show fast growth over the forecasted period owing to the moderate burden of global disorders and high adoption of modernization and developing technology, realizing the need of better healthcare facilities and early detection of disorders through increased use of monitoring devices such as the pulse oximeters.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark